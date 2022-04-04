Skip to main content
Here's What Will 'TurboCharge' ChargePoint Stock
Here's What Will 'TurboCharge' ChargePoint Stock

This Company's Doing Everything Right but its Shares Aren't

Real Money Columnist Paul Price has uncovered an opportunity flying under the radar.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Companies, and their shareholders, can do everything right and still not be rewarded.

But not forever, according to Real Money Columnist Paul Price.

“Griffon (GFF) has done nothing wrong over the past nine years," Price wrote recently on Real Money. Yet in spite of fine financial performance over that period, "continuous shareholders only made gains that represented a fraction of the true value created. By definition, that can only happen due to price-to-earnings compression.”

The good news is that “situations like that tend to reverse themselves over time, typically rewarding buyers near cheap entry point valuations with outsized gains.”

So, what’s going on here?

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Griffon is what’s known as conglomerate, or a holding company. This means that the Griffon corporation itself conducts little or no consumer-facing business. Instead it manages its network of subsidiary companies. These subsidiaries do the revenue-generating business, and the profits of Griffon reflect the strength of its overall network of businesses. In the case of Griffon, its subsidiaries work across industries ranging from home goods to telecommunications.

And Price sees a business that has done very, very well. Over the nine year period that he reviewed, earnings per share grew by 540% and dividends to shareholders more than tripled. Who wouldn’t want to hold that stock?

Apparently a surprising number of investors, because in that same period GFF’s stock price ticked up from $11.83 to $20.56 per share. Price considers this a significant under-valuation for the stock, one which he expects to resolve itself over time.

Shares have seen five notable selloffs in recent years.  "The average decline averaged 42.7% from peak to trough. They took about 4.6-months to play out," Price noted.

"The four recoveries lasted longer, at around 11.7-months, and ultimately delivered much more powerful gains averaging 138.3%. Clearly every previous major selloff in Griffon presented a great opportunity for buyers at the nadirs to capture more than triple the magnitude of the declines.”

And now, Price writes, we have entered another cycle in which Griffon is selling for much less than he thinks it’s worth.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS
TWTRTSLASBUX

Stock Market Today - 4/4: Stocks Rising, Yield Curve Inversion Deepens With Fed Minutes In Focus

By Martin Baccardax
Tesla Model 3 Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAGMF

Consumers Have Good News for Tesla, Ford and GM

By Luc Olinga
Jack Dorsey Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING
FBGOOGLNFLX

Jack Dorsey Takes Some Blame for Several Internet Problems

By Tony Owusu
2022 Tesla Model Y AWD Lead JS
INVESTING
ARKKTSLATWTR

Tesla Stock Alert: Can Shares Get Back to All-time Highs?

By Bret Kenwell
Do Students Need A Credit Card In College?
TECHNOLOGY

Forget TikTok, Instagram: Gen Z, Millennials Are Flocking to this New App

By Ellen Chang
Carnival Cruise Lines Lead
INVESTING
CCLRCLNCLH

Carnival Follows Norwegian Cruise Line in Raising Key Fee

By Daniel Kline
19 philanthropy donation charity alms sh
INVESTING

Major Crypto CEO Pledges to Give Away His Billions

By Dan Weil
Trump Social
MARKETS
TWTRDWACU

Trump Media SPAC Skids After Musk's Twitter Buy, Top Execs Exit

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid