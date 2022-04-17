Skip to main content
Expect More Pain at Grocery Store Checkouts
This Company Can't Spice Up Its Debt Issues

While it's products are crucial to flavorful cooking, its balance sheet leaves a bad taste in Real Money Columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle's mouth.
Inflation and long-term debt can be a challenging recipe as Real Money Columnist Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle sees it. 

That's especially true for a company he recently looked at following its latest financial results. 

Investors should sit out on buying this spice maker McCormick's  (MKC) - Get McCormick & Company, Incorporated Report shares even though its fiscal first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street estimates, argues  Guilfoyle.

“I will not be venturing forward with a position in this name, nor will I be endorsing one for the readers,” he wrote in a recent Real Money column. “That said, some of you probably already have one.”

The company recently reported adjusted EPS of $0.63 on revenue of $1.52 billion beating Wall Street’s predictions. Sales rose by 2.8% year over year.

McCormick’s gross profit margin declined by 2.2% while operating income declined to $207 million from $236 million for the year ago period.

The problem with McCormick is that its current assets are $2.24 billion while its current liabilities are $3.1 billion with a net cash position of $338.4 million and inventories of $1.24 billion. This leaves the company with a ratio of 0.73, which Guilfoyle finds to be uncomfortable.

“Needless to say, as far as the Sarge test is concerned... This balance sheet falls well short of even sniffing a passing grade,” he wrote.

McCormick’s guidance is one positive factor. The company anticipates growing sales by 3% to 5% compared to the 3.8% estimated by Wall Street. McCormick also estimates adjusted EPS for the year at $3.17 to $3.22 compared to Wall Street’s prediction of $3.18 on this metric.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

