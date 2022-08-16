Skip to main content
What's Going on With Tornado Cash?
Kraft Heinz Recalls Contaminated Classic Kids' Drink

Cleaning solution in a kids drink pouch sounds like an urban legend, but thanks to a factory mishap, a major company recalls a popular juice pouch.

Few things in the world make you feel like a kid during summer breaks like an incredibly sugary drink that comes in a box or a pouch.

Juice boxes and packets have always a hit with kids -- a delicious drink that comes in a fun, squeezable container that forces you to make loud slurping noises when you get to the end? Solid gold. The satisfying pop! of stabbing the straw through the little foil-covered hole is a sense memory that many of us can still quickly recall. 

Recall, you say? Well, there's bad news for lovers of one childhood favorite drink. Whether you're feeling nostalgic or you're packing lunches for your own Rugrats, if you've got packets of Capri Sun tucked away in a lunchbox, you might want to give the label a look first.

Capri Sun

Capri Sun parent company Kraft Heinz  (KHC)  issued a statement earlier today saying that a batch of the popular kids' drink had been accidentally tainted with cleaning solution. It may sound like something from a trick-or-treating urban legend, but according to the company statement, a diluted form of the solution used to clean food processing equipment was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories." 

Fortunately, the batches in question can be easily identified. For one, the recall only affects the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Suns. Kraft Heinz has recalled about 5,760 cases, or about 230,000 juice pouches in all. If you're concerned, check the pouch's “Best When Used By” date; these drinks have a shelf life date of June 25, 2023. 

If a consumer suspects that their Wild Cherry has a little lemony fresh addition, they can contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to find out for sure and arrange for reimbursement. The company's products are sold in most major groceries stores like Walmart  (WMT)  or Target  (TGT) . Kraft Heinz became aware of the issue when customers called to complain about a strange taste to the drinks. Since the announcement, the team at Kraft Heinz encourage anyone who suspects they may have purchased any tainted pouches not to drink them. No, "cleaning solution" is not Capri Sun's edgy new flavor. 

Other 2022 Food Recalls

This wasn't the first food recall announced today, unfortunately. Fans of frozen pizza had a little scare when the USDA recalled a series of frozen pizzas because they "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal." Pizza goes well with metal music, but there probably isn't anyone hardcore enough to want actual metal on their pizza. The pizzas, made by Chicago's Home Run Inn, recalled their Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza that are labeled with a best by date of December 3, 2022.

Consumers who love the sweet and fluffy King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bun products were told to keep an eye out for recalled products on Aug. 13. The reason was reported microbial contamination. Customers are advised to dispose of the product or contact King's Hawaiian if they'd like a replacement at 877-695-4227.

And lastly, for Trader Joe's shoppers, their Soft-Baked Snickerdoodle cookies, made by Enjoy Life National Brands, were recalled earlier this year. After hard plastic pieces had potentially made their way into the cookies, customers who purchased them were encouraged to reach out to obtain a refund by calling 1-855-543-5335.

