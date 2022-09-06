This Brand New Disney Experience Looks Delightful

There's no shortage of things to do if you're heading to Orlando to go to Walt Disney World (DIS) .

Naturally, most people go with the Magic Kingdom in mind. But Epcot has everything from the International Food & Wine Festival to the "Frozen"-themed Frozen Ever After experience, and you could easily while away an entire day exploring it (if not more).

Hollywood Studios boasts the legendary Tower of Terror, Toy Story Land, and lots of Star Wars, and Animal Kingdom has (you guessed it) tons of opportunities to get up close and personal with animals during its Kilimanjaro Safari, as well as Pandora - The World of Avatar, the Festival of the Lion King Performance, and more.

But if you're an annual passholder and you've done all of this more than once, it could be that you're on the lookout to freshen up your next visit to the Orlando area. And if you are, there's a brand new experience in the area -- and would like very much for you to be its guest.

An Experience Based On a Classic Disney Franchise

Viral Ventures

If you know every word of the classic love song "Beauty and the Beast" and have watched the movie more times than you can count, there's a brand-new cocktail experience themed on it coming to The Oliv Bar in November.

Hosted by Hidden, the same folks behind the "Alice in Wonderland"-themed cocktail event in Las Vegas happening this November, the event is called Beauty & the Beast Cocktail Experience and is what the company calls a "90-minute escape-room style adventure."

Guests are encouraged to come dressed up to this Victorian cocktail party, eat and drink by candlelight, and take part in "a theatrical, alternate reality experience that will take you into a world of magic and fantasy."

The event promises to challenge those who attend to solve riddles and challenges to "lift the curse and escape the Enchanted Castle," so you'll need to come armed with both your imagination and your problem-solving smarts. But expect to have lots of revelry as you do so.

Tickets to attend the Beauty & the Beast Cocktail Adventure are $47 and the event runs Wednesday through Sunday from Nov. 30 to Feb. 22. The event is not formally associated with Disney, but seems like it will be terrific fun for all involved.

Escape Rooms Are Still Popular

Escape rooms and other similar interactive experiences have experienced a surge in interest as pandemic restrictions have been lifted over the course of the year.

Today, there are more than 2,000 escape rooms in the United States alone. While their explosive growth has leveled off since its biggest growth spurt in 2016 (800% year over year), people are still eager to seek out new activities now that masks aren't required everywhere they go.

Many escape room owners are still finding the business to be robust, with some making as much as $125,000 a year. However, since the space has become more crowded, some have turned to other types of interactive events to draw in crowds and sell tickets -- such as the cocktail party/escape room hybrid.