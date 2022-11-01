As all eyes begin to turn to the Federal Reserve, watch the latest news on Biden's threat to big oil, earnings from Pfizer and Uber and much more live at 9:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. equity futures climbed Tuesday as markets kicked off November trading with earnings, mergers and acquisitions, China's Zero-Covid policy and the upcoming decision from the Federal Reserve in focus.

Uber (UBER) reported adjusted earnings for the quarter were $516 million, just ahead of the consensus of around $462 million.

President Joe Biden took aim at Big Oil, accusing top companies of making "a windfall of war" that powered record profits but left Americans paying more for gas and home heating.

Pfizer (PFE) reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share, a 40.2% increase from the same period last year and well ahead of consensus forecasts of $1.39 per share.

Abiomed (ABMD) agreed to a $16.6 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that expands the group's ambitions to grow its pharmaceutical and medical devices businesses over the coming years.

