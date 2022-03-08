We asked major tech companies whether they offer their workers benefits like fertility treatments and elder care.

With record numbers of workers quitting their jobs in search of something better each month, companies have to offer all kinds of incentives to make up for the labor shortage.

While higher wages is the obvious way to get people to work for you, work flexibility and benefits also factor strongly in the decision-making process for many new hires.

With a large part of the American workforce now part of the "sandwich generation," navigating both kids later in life and aging parents, what was once thought as a nice-to-have has now become critical.

That is why many big players in the tech space are looking beyond the standard health plan and 401(k) and drawing in workers with benefits that include things like IVF, fertility treatments and time off to care for elderly parents.

We reached out to some and found out what is and isn't covered.

Adobe

Software giant Adobe (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report offers eligible employees 90% of the cost of fertility treatments, a lifetime maximum of $60,000 for the cost of fertility drugs and up to $25,000 for non-medical expenses related to the cost of surrogacy or adoption.

When it comes to employees who care for parents, kids or other dependents, Adobe partners with child care provider Bright Horizons and contributes up to $1,200 to an employees' dependent care flexible spending account each year.

"We understand that life doesn't stop when our employees leave work—caring for family is their top priority, and we want to assist them in doing so," a spokesperson told TheStreet. "Families are formed in many ways, and Adobe's family and fertility benefits are designed to support our employees on their journey."

Amazon

An Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report spokesperson told TheStreet that it covers infertility treatment coverage and access to infertility treatment specialists for its workers.

Any time off that the e-commerce giant's 1.3 million global employees need for elderly parents, however, falls under regular paid time off.



Bumble

Dating app Bumble (BMBL) - Get Bumble, Inc. Class A Report confirmed that it offers its employees six months of paid leave after the the birth, adoption or surrogacy of a child, and a variety of paid leave options to care for a family members , transition to work after a child joins the family, and grievance and compassionate leave for family losses.

"The Bumble office in Austin, TX, is certified as a Texas Mother-Friendly Worksite," a spokesperson said. "There is a private lactation suite that can be reserved for those who breastfeed their infants, and we've also partnered with Maven to offer free maternity and fertility benefits program to employees and their partners."

Coinbase

The largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the world, Coinbase (COIN) also offers its employees access to IVF and fertility benefits as deemed necessary by a health care provider.

Elder care can fall either under the 12 weeks offered under the Family and Medical Leave Act or its regular Flexible Time Off program.

Doordash

Online food-ordering platform Doordash (DASH) - Get DoorDash, Inc. Class A Report told TheStreet that for full-time employees — not dashers — it covers up to $20,000 of fertility benefits per family for everything from egg freezing and infertility services to adoption and surrogacy fees, as well as visits to experts like endocrinologists, OB/GYNs, and adoption and gestational carrier services legal experts.

It was also one of the only companies on this list to specifically name treatments commonly needed by trans individuals in its benefits package — hormone therapy, gender dysphoria treatment and gender-affirming upper and lower body surgeries are all covered.

"DoorDash employees can take up to six weeks of unpaid Family Leave per year to care for a serious health condition or disability of an employee’s family member," the spokesperson also said of elder and dependent care.

Google

Along with covering expenses related to fertility and adoption, Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report recently raised its parental leave for full-time employees from 12 to 18 weeks for both for birthing and non-birthing parents alongside an additional six weeks of leave for employees who have recently given birth.

Its Carer's Leave program for those who with family members facing serious illness will also be raised from four to eight weeks by April.

The company also offers bereavement leave that covers still births and miscarriages and Ramp Back Time that lets employees work a minimum of 50% of their normal hours while paid regular salary for two weeks after giving birth.

Intel

Software giant Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report covers up to $40,000 of expanded conception services and $15,000 for expenses related to adoption.

All new parents receive 12 weeks of paid leave, while those who have recently given birth can also modify their schedules to shorter hours for the first 30 days after returning from bonding leave.

Time needed to care for parents or other family members is also covered under various benefit plan programs.

"Intel Paid Family Leave provides eligible employees up to eight workweeks of paid leave in a 12-month period to care for a family member with a serious health condition," a spokesperson told TheStreet.

Facebook parent company Meta (MVRS) - Get Meta Report confirmed that it offers fertility benefits and elder care as part of its updated benefits package, but did not elaborate on specific details.

Zillow

You love scrolling through those fancy homes you'll never be able to afford but, when it comes to fertility and elder care benefits, Zillow (ZG) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class A Report is a great place to work.

The real estate database has both extended IVF and other fertility coverage as well as a dedicated Caregiver Relief Program for the "difficulties that working parents and caregivers are facing due to the shutdowns, restrictions, and other changes associated with Covid-19.

"Under the Caregiver Relief Program, eligible employees may work with their manager to determine a flexible working arrangement [...], explore using 15 days per year of back-up care through Bright Horizons for children or other family members," a company spokesperson told TheStreet.

"[They may also] take off 2 weeks paid Caregiver Time Off (in addition to PTO or sick leave), which can be taken intermittently, or apply to work a reduced schedule (either 60% or 80% of their regular schedule) for a 3 month period to give them increased flexibility to balance their work and family responsibilities."