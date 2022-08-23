These Beloved Disney Favorites Are Coming Back to Theaters

With Disney+ Day is right around the corner, the Mouse House has a full lineup of new and exciting ways to interact with some favorite Disney properties. The celebration is sure to be a blast and will pay tribute to the streamer's recent successes as well as some older favorites that may even surprise you. Thanks to this new annual Disney event, you might get to see a Disney favorite return to your local theater.

Disney (DIS) is pulling out all the stops for their upcoming streaming event next month. 'Thor: Love & Thunder' will premiere for streaming on Disney+ after seeing a $400M box office success earlier this summer. There will also be a "Making Of" special for the film, plus a similar behind-the-scenes look at the making of the 'Star Wars' series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'. Guillermo del Toro's live-action remake of the Disney classic 'Pinocchio' will also premiere on September 8th.

But if you're worried about Disney+ Day being a stay-at-home event, you can also head to Disney Parks to celebrate the event in person. Park guests who also subscribe to the streaming service will get special VIP treatment with special photo ops, menu items, and more. Not able to make it to a Disney park? Well perhaps you'll be able to celebrate with Disney in your local AMC (AMC) theater.

These Movies Are Coming Back to Theaters for Disney+ Day

Do you have a favorite Disney movie that you missed seeing in theaters? Just want to enjoy a giant vat of popcorn while you rewatch and old favorite? Disney+ Day is the day for you.

Five different Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars film favorites are coming to select AMC theaters to celebrate this occasion. For $5 per ticket, you can enjoy 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'Cars', 'Encanto', 'Rogue One', and the musical 'Newsies' from the cool comfort of a theater seat. Subscribers who attend the showings will also receive a free and exclusive Disney+ poster (while supplies last). They'll also be able to purchase special concessions to enjoy during the showing.

The choices in movies for Disney+ Day cover a little bit of the streaming service's most popular genres. 'Ragnarok' is by far one of the most fun MCU films, while 'Rogue One' is the most critically acclaimed 'Star Wars' film since Disney took over the franchise.'Cars' and 'Encanto' have solidified themselves as beloved by kids and adults alike, and will likely draw large numbers of people eager to sing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" quietly to themselves for weeks after the film's screening.

The only film choice that seems to come a little out of left field is the 'Newsies' musical screening. The 1992 story starring a very young Christian Bale is a musical retelling of the 1899 Newsboys Strike in New York City. 'Newsies' undoubtedly has a small but loyal fan following, but the choice to resurrect this beloved classic for theaters could mean Disney plans to revisit the story in the future.

Disney+ Day Likely to Continue Streamer's Momentum

The last few years have seen the streaming market growing more and more competitive by the season. Every streaming company is reaching out and pulling its intellectual property close to its chest. Each company is looking to build out universes and franchises guaranteed to bring streaming and merchandising dollars. And for years, that's what Disney has done best.

Apparently that skill is showing up in the company's streaming revenue. Disney just beat out Netflix (NFLX) for number of subscribers, and this event is sure to bring new streamers to the service. Will September 8th help Disney bring in its 9 million new ssubscribers goal for the quarter? Theatrical turnout could be key to skyrocketing Disney into continued financial success thanks to Disney+ Day.