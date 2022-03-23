These Are The War Crimes of Which Russia is Accused

In a State Department statement Wednesday, the United States officially accused Russian forces of committing war crimes.

The allegations comes a week after American President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal for invading Ukraine.

But the specific types of war crimes Russian forces of which Russian forces are being accused are much more detailed than any previous communique from the Biden administration.

It says they cover a wide territory from "indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians" to other, more narrowly focused aggression.

So What War Crimes Are Being Alleged?

Among those charges the State Department cited: