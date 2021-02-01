TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Thermo Fisher Jumps as Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates

Thermo Fisher topped analysts' earnings and revenue expectations for the fourth quarter.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific  (TMO) - Get Report on Monday were higher after the provider of equipment, consumables software and services for health-care testing and diagnosis reported fourth-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. 

The Waltham, Mass., company reported GAAP net income more than doubled to $6.24 a share from $2.49 in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings doubled from a year earlier to $7.09 a share. 

Revenue climbed 54% to $10.55 billion from $6.83 billion. 

Analysts were expecting Thermo to report adjusted earnings of $6.56 a share on revenue of $9.58 billion. 

TMO "delivered the strongest year of performance in our company's history," Chief Executive Marc Casper said in a statement. 

"From a financial perspective, we generated exceptional growth in revenue, earnings and free cash flow for the quarter and the year." 

Among the business segments, Thermo's life-sciences segment saw revenue more than double (up 138%) to $4.37 billion, which was above FactSet's consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. 

Specialty-diagnostics revenue grew 109% to $1.97 billion, beating expectations of $1.48 billion. 

Lab-products revenue rose 28% and analytical-instrument revenue increased 8%, both topping consensus estimates. 

Thermo Fisher's shares at last check rose 0.9% to $514.06. The stock has doubled off its 52-week low above $250, set in late March 2020. Its 52-week high of $532.57 was set in mid-November.

Last month, the company said it was buying privately held point-of-care molecular diagnostics company Mesa Biotech for $450 million cash. Thermo Fisher will also pay as much as an additional $100 million if the San Diego business meets certain milestones. 

Atlantic City's Golden Nugget Casino Drops Suit Threat Against Tax Aid Plan
INVESTING

Tilman Fertitta Takes Golden Nugget and Landry's Public In $6.6 Billion SPAC Merger

What an Amazon Exec Learned From Her Time at Starbucks
INVESTING

Amazon Buy Rating Is Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Slides Amid Robinhood Restrictions; Hedge Funds Nursing $20 Billion in Losses, Short Interest Tumbles

Buy These U.K. Dividend Stocks as Brexit Fears Blow Over
INVESTING

Dividend Stocks to Watch and Buy in 2021

Jim Cramer on Stimulus
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on GameStop, Silver, Robinhood, Reddit, Stock Market Monday

See How Wall Street Took On Winter Storm Stella
MARKETS

Stocks Rise as Retail Investors Turn Focus to Silver From GameStop

Improving Silver Fundamentals Propel Hecla Mining's Record 2014
INVESTING

Silver Miners Hecla, Wheaton Surge on Retail Investor Demand for Metal

Nio Falls After Goldman Downgrades the Electric Vehicle Maker
INVESTING

Tesla, NIO and Xpeng - The Latest on Hot EV Stocks