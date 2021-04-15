Thermo Fisher Scientific in Talks to Buy Healthcare Company PPD

Thermo Fisher Scientific reportedly is in talks to acquire healthcare testing company PPD in a deal that would value PPD at more than $15 billion.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported Thursday that a deal between the two healthcare giants could be finalized as soon as this week. PPD has a market value of about $13.6 billion, while Thermo Fisher's market value is approximately $187 billion. The Wall Street was first to report on the possible transaction.

The deal would mark the latest merger among companies that run clinical trials and provide other services for drugmakers - an area that has exploded since the coronavirus pandemic amid surging demand for drug-testing capabilities, specifically related to COVID-19.

Wilmington, N.C.-based PPD is a so-called contract-research organization, or CRO, a type of company that runs the studies testing experimental drugs developed by pharmaceutical companies. PPD also provides laboratory services.

While hurt in the early days of the pandemic, CROs have seen a surge in activity, augmented by drugmaker- and government-funded studies testing COVID-19 drugs and vaccines. The industry also is poised to benefit from treatments and preventive measures for any future pandemics.

Thermo Fisher Scientific saw specialty-diagnostics revenue grow 109% to $1.97 billion in its most recent quarter, beating expectations of $1.48 billion.

PPD was taken public by investors Carlyle Group and Hellman & Friedman in February 2020. The two private equity firms are still its largest shareholders, holding 38% and 16% of the stock respectively, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shares of PPD were up 2.44% at $44.05 in premarket trading on Thursday. Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific were up 1.51% at $485.25. The stock has nearly doubled from its 52-week low of above $250 set in late March 2020.