December 16, 2021
How to Gift NFTs, Crypto Wallets and Bitcoin This Holiday Season
Publish date:

What Do You Think Theranos Shares Are Worth as NFTs?

You're about to find out. Investor Marc Ostrofsky is selling his Theranos share certificate as a nonfungible token.
Author:

One Theranos investor still thinks he can profit from Elizabeth Holmes’ collapsed blood-testing company.

Houston-based technology investor Marc Ostrofsky told CNBC he’ll sell his worthless Series A stock certificate as a nonfungible token. Presumably the fact that the certificate is signed by the disgraced Holmes makes it more valuable.

“I may be the only investor to make money off of Theranos when all is said and done,” Ostrofsky said.

Given some of the valuations for NFTs, he may just be right. Digital artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple, sold a collage NFT for $69 million in March.

Ostrofsky put $150,000 into Theranos in 2003. He was impressed with Holmes. “She was very smart and she knew what she was doing,” he told CNBC. “She was very good at pitching and had strong convictions in what she believed.”

The investor’s NFT begins selling Thursday on OpenSea digital art market. It’s called “Rise and Fall of Theranos NFT.”

“I think this is exactly what an NFT should be,” Ostrofsky said. “One of a kind.”

It will be interesting to see if NFTs have more staying power than Holmes. Paying millions of dollars for an easily reproduced image seems a bit of a stretch.

But these are heady times, when a joke digital currency -- dogecoin -- has a market capitalization of $24 billion, and a parody currency of dogecoin -- Shiba inu -- has a market cap of $18 billion.

As so many have pointed out, markets alternate between fear and greed. Greed is clearly winning out now.

