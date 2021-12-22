Take Advantage of Two Things That Happen Every December

Even with the uncertainty playing out in the markets over omicron, the Federal Reserve, and congressional inaction on stimulus spending, Real Money's Paul Price says you can still rely on some things at this time of year.

“Every December, there are two things you can pretty much count on happening in the stock market,” Price wrote recently on Real Money. “Traders will be looking to harvest tax-losses to offset realized gains taken earlier in the year. Portfolio managers will be seeking to apply ‘window dressing’ to their Dec. 31 holdings to improve their optics while also pushing up the prices of their largest positions."

He adds that "taking tax losses means selling stocks which are down from what you paid. Candidates for that, by definition, have been disappointing in 2021. There are a limited number of those this year due to the very positive overall market performance.”

T’is the season for gamesmanship.

The IRS allows investors to deduct capital gains losses from their taxes, which is why they like to sell off underperforming assets in December. If they’re convinced that they have to take a loss on an investment anyway, selling it now means that they can reduce their upcoming tax bill. Taking that loss in January means they’ll have to wait a whole year for any tax benefits.

The problem is that this kind of trading happens en masse and has everything to do with the calendar rather than the underlying assets themselves. That kind of action can lead to some weird fluctuations in the marketplace.

“With so many people looking to dump those already beaten down issues, their shares can be pummeled by more than is justified by fundamentals. That is especially true with smaller-cap stocks as even minor incremental selling can really do a number on them."

That is the prelude to the January Effect.

The January effect is the tendency for the worst performing names in December to morph into the best gainers once tax selling ends on Dec. 31.

It is well worth checking out the biggest late-year losers to ferret out otherwise attractive stocks which were unduly depressed simply for tax reasons.”