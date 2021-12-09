MOMA Cuts Ties With Sacklers, Purdue Pharma After Opioid Epidemic

In what is being viewed as a victory for activists, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has come to an agreement to remove the Sackler family name from seven dedicated exhibition spaces, including a wing named in their honor.

The Sackler family continues to face increased public scrutiny and legal investigations for the role that Purdue Pharma, the company principally owned by the Sacklers, had in the spread of the opioid crisis.

Multiple investigations have faulted the company for what has been called the allegedly misleading marketing and aggressive salesmanship of Oxycontin.

Activists such as members of the PAIN Collective have been pressuring the Met for years to wash their hands of the family. Other museums such as the Lourve, Serpentine North Gallery, The Guggenheim Museum and The Tate have also cut ties.

The news was reported on Twitter by the journalist Patrick Radden Keefe, who chronicled the family’s alleged involvement in the opioid crisis in his book Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty and contributed to The Crime of the Century, HBO’s documentary on the subject.

The principal accusation against the Sacklers is that Purdue downplayed the addictive nature of the painkiller and pushed doctors to overprescribe the medicine, and it became very common for people addicted to the painkiller to eventually begin using heroin.

Starting in 1999, nearly 841,000 people have died of a drug overdose, and there were nearly 275 drug overdose deaths last year, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The Sackler Family has long denied that they are responsible for the misuse of Oxycontin. In a joint statement with the Met, the family claimed they are “passing the torch” to a new generation of philanthropists.