Apple, Home Depot, Roku - Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

The weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price target changes includes upgrades to Tesla and Marriott.

Analysts turned their attention to a variety of companies this week, including Marriott International (MAR) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Apple (APPL) .

Upgrades

Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide (HLT) - Get Report were upgraded to buy from hold by Jefferies analyst David Katz.

Tesla was upgraded to equal-weight from underweight by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones, who also raised his share price target by $310 to $1,060 a share.

Price Target Changes

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report received a pair of price target increases: Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives, who raised his price target to $515 a share, up $35 from his prior estimate; and Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong raised his price target by $40 to $480 a share, calling it "one of the highest quality stocks in our coverage."

Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and and Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report had their share price targets raised by analysts at Wells Fargo an Morgan Stanley.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem raised his price target on Home Depot to $300 from $295, while keeping an overweight rating on the shares. Fadem also raised his price target on Lowe's to $180 from $165 and kept an overweight rating on the shares.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised his price target on Home Depot to $285 from $260, while keeping an overweight rating on the shares. Gutman also raised his price target on Lowe’s to $160 from $150 with an overweight rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) - Get Report had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel by a third following its wider-than-expected second quarter loss. Analysts at the firm cut Inovio's price target to $16 a share from $24.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) - Get Report had its share price target raised to $137 from $120 by KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino, who maintained his overweight rating.

Initiation of Coverage

Deutsche Bank analyst Jeffrey Rand initiated coverage of streaming content provider Roku (ROKU) - Get Report with a buy rating and a one-year price target of $185.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report had coverage initiated with a buy rating and a $60-share-price-target by Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling.

Target (TGT) - Get Report shares were added to JPMorgan's Focus List with a $154 price target.