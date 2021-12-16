Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
The Crypto Rich Are Flocking to Puerto Rico. Here's Why.

"It's not just, 'Move to Puerto Rico to save tax,'" Giovanni Mendez, a local corporate and tax attorney, told Bloomberg.
While moving to place with lower tax brackets is a classic investor tale, one American destination has been in the spotlight lately.

Long known for low taxes, Puerto Rico can be particularly attractive as President Joseph Biden's plan to put $1.75 trillion social and climate spending by raising corporate taxation rates awaits a Senate vote. 

Capital gains tax for the highest bracket of earners currently cost Americans up to 20% and 37% on short-term gains while that number is at 0 in Puerto Rico.

With corporate tax for companies based on the island at 4% compared to 21% on the mainland U.S, the island is also an attractive place for some Americans to start businesses.

"It's not just, 'Move to Puerto Rico to save tax,'" Giovanni Mendez, a local corporate and tax attorney, told Bloomberg. "It's, 'Move to Puerto Rico because everybody is there.'"

But while the push to attract business has been going on for years through tax breaks and job-creating acts, there island has become particularly attractive for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Pantera Capital and Redwood City Ventures are two cryptocurrencies that have recently opened offices on the island, Bloomberg reported.

"I felt like I could come here, do my job, and still be plugged into the financial community, much more so than going to somewhere like Hawaii or Mexico," Brent Johnson, CEO of wealth management firm Santiago Capital, said of his relocation from San Francisco to the coastal town the high-end neighborhood of Condado.

This type of situation may not always be welcomed by locals as an influx of high-earning outsiders risks exacerbating inequality and creating a situation in which locals are priced out of neighborhoods and opportunities but, for now, investors seem to be coming to the island.

"Ideally we want to be building one Puerto Rico — not one Puerto Rico for new residents and another one for local business leaders," Carlos Fontan, director of incentives at Puerto Rico's Department of Economic Development and Commerce, told Bloomberg.

