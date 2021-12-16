The Arrival Car Has Arrived. Kinda.

Arrival (ARVL) has announced the prototype of its new electric vehicle, called the Arrival Car, and will begin testing it next year.

The London-based electric vehicle manufacturer developed the Arrival Car in partnership with Uber, aiming to create a new electric vehicle option for the ride-sharing industry. It hopes to have it on the market by the third quarter of 2023.

The car’s design was developed with input from actual Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report drivers over a six-month period, and features a panoramic roof and legroom “that the automaker claims is greater than a Rolls Royce,” per Electrek.

One early reviewer noted for Engadget that “you can easily step up and into this vehicle rather than awkwardly crouching down, which should help folks with mobility issues.”

Arrival is a relatively new company that has moved into the shared travel space, having introduced electric vans and buses in several markets.

The Arrival car, which will be built on top of the automotive platform the company created for its buses and vans, is designed to withstand a lot of use, with the average ride-hail vehicle driving 28,000 to 31,000 miles a year, versus the typical car owners 7,500 miles.

The Endgadget reviewer said that they looked at an early prototype, and reported that there’s a lot of details surrounding the Arrival Car that are still being worked out.

“Battery capacity, range, speed and cost are all left blank since the company is, right now, focused on ironing out the design,” the review notes.

But while the price point for the vehicle is unknown, Arrival said in a statement that the manufacturer is focused on making an affordable electric vehicle option. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, the leading manufacturer of electric cars, is often criticized for being too expensive and not accessible to middle class families.

Last week, Arrival announced plans to build a $11.5 million High Voltage Battery Module (HVBM) assembly plant in Charlotte, North Carolina; it already has two other plants in the city as well.