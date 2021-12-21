The Arena Group's Sports Illustrated Joins Top 5 Sports Sites for the First Time

Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
The Arena Group, the tech-powered media company, said that for the first time, its Sports Illustrated Media Group vertical entered the top five of all sports sites.
The Arena Group, the tech-powered media company, said that for the first time, its Sports Illustrated Media Group vertical entered the top five of all sports sites.

The Arena Group  (MVEN) , the New York technology-powered media company, said on Tuesday that for the first time, its sports-media vertical  Sports Illustrated Media Group entered the top five of all sports sites.

According to Comscore's November 2021 rankings, Sports Illustrated Media Group is now No. 5 across sports media, up six spots from its position in 2020. Its audience has grown by 237%, in the past year.

In addition, for the first time, The Arena Group is a Top 50 property in the U.S. growing its overall audience by more than 36.1 million unique visitors (UVs) over the past year and leaping three spots in the monthly rankings since October.

The Arena Group, formerly known as Maven, publishes Sports Illustrated and owns TheStreet.

“Our team’s efforts to provide premium content on our platforms continue to drive rapid growth and tremendous momentum across our media properties,” Ross Levinsohn, chief executive of The Arena Group, said in a statement. 

“Sports Illustrated’s renaissance continues. Expanding audiences, differentiated content, and unique digital experiences have led to rapid growth. Our focus on impactful journalism, local and national breaking news, and SI bespoke franchises has had a tremendous impact.”

Sports Illustrated Media Group includes several major sports brands, including the anchor site SI.com as well as The Spun, Fan Nation, The Hockey News, Morning Read, and Athlon Sports.

SI Media Group in November reached 64.4 million unique visitors, a 14% month-over-month increase among digital visitors over 13.

The Arena Group ranks No. 49 on ComScore's MultiPlatform November Report for Desktop 2+ and Mobile 13+ audience with 82.1 million unique visitors (No. 51 for Mobile 18+).

