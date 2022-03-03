Skip to main content
The Arena Group Reports Record Audience for January

The Arena Group Reports Record Audience for January

The Arena Group adds 25 million new users across key verticals; Sports Illustrated Media Group moves up to No. 4 among all U.S. sports properties.

TheStreet

The Arena Group adds 25 million new users across key verticals; Sports Illustrated Media Group moves up to No. 4 among all U.S. sports properties.

The Arena Group  (AREN) - Get Arena Group Holdings, Inc. Report, publisher of Sports Illustrated Media Group and parent of technology-powered media properties including TheStreet, reports it posted the largest overall audience in its history in January, based on Comscore data.

The Arena Group properties saw more than 112 million unique visitors for the month, moving the company up to No. 34 in the U.S. rankings, nearly 60 places higher that of mid-2020, the company said in a statement.

The company's digital properties now reach nearly 40% of all U.S. adults over age 18. And Sports Illustrated Media Group now reaches more than 92 million unique visitors, up more than 35% in January from December

“The Arena Group continues to be one of the top digital publishers, and the successes of both SI and TheStreet stand as powerful testaments to the strength of our editorial and audience development strategies,” said Ross Levinsohn, Chief Executive of The Arena Group.

TheStreet Recommends

“We have proven our ability to expand the development and delivery of compelling content that resonates with a broad audience while nurturing meaningful relationships with our readers across our diversified verticals.”

The Sports Illustrated group, which includes SI.com, The Spun, FanNation, The Hockey News, Morning Read and Athlon Sports, is now No. 4 in the sports category, according to Comscore.

TheStreet Finance Group in January recorded 14.3 million unique visitors, including 6.8 million new active users. The unique visitors were almost double the 7.4 million posted for December.

The data represent just some of The Arena Group's latest accomplishments. 

In February, The Arena Group's shares were listed on the NYSE American Exchange, and the company raised $30 million of new capital. And a deal to acquire AMG/Parade followed last June's acquisition of The Spun.

Salesforce Lead
INVESTING
CRMRLGYAMZN

J.P. Morgan Adds Two New Stocks to its Focus List. Are They on Yours?

By Dan Weil
Stock Market Lead
MARKETS
SNOWNCNAWEAV

Stock Market Today - 3/3: Stocks Mixed as Russia-Ukraine War Continues

By M. Corey Goldman
Las Vegas Lead JS
INVESTING
CZRMGM

Las Vegas Casino Finds a New Way to Cash In (It Will Cost You)

By Daniel Kline
Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ZMSHOPROKU

Cathie Wood: Investing Genius or Flash in the Pan?

By Dan Weil
McDonald's Drive-Through Lead
INVESTING
MCD

Is Stealing Big Ideas on McDonald's Menu?

By Colette Bennett
Best Buy Lead
INVESTING
BBYTGT

Is Best Buy Stock the Best Buy in Retail?

By Bret Kenwell
Tax tips Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
INTU

Doing Your Taxes: TaxAct vs. TurboTax

By Dawn Allcot
Papa John's
INVESTING
PZZA

Papa John's Pizza Has a Ridiculous New Promotion

By Tony Owusu