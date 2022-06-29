The Arena Group Names Miles Stiverson Lifestyle General Manager

The Arena Group (AREN) - Get The Arena Group Holdings Inc. Report named Miles Stiverson as senior vice president and general manager of Lifestyle to oversee operations, strategy and growth for the company’s Lifestyle brands, anchored by Parade.com.

The Arena Group plans to expand its portfolio of entertainment, home, health and wellness brands, collectively known as the Parade Lifestyle Group, with high-growth initiatives planned for 2022 and following rapid revenue and gross profit growth, validating its proprietary playbook and technology, according to a company statement.

Stiverson will build out Parade.com’s entertainment, wellness, food, travel and other verticals in the newly created role, while managing partnerships, product and site launches, and new acquisitions for the Lifestyle vertical. Parade Lifestyle Group reached 33.6 million unique visitors in May 2022, with Parade.com accounting for 13.6 million visitors and averaging 14 million visitors in the last six months, according to Comscore.

Stiverson brings more than 16 years of experience as general manager with respected brands like People.com and the Travel vertical at DotDash Meredith and as digital director for Travel + Leisure and Allure.com. In five years with Travel + Leisure, he led the expansion of the publication’s digital audience by 289%. Throughout his career, Stiverson has driven diverse digital revenue streams, from editorial and social sponsorships to a robust eCommerce business.

“Miles is an accomplished innovator, operator and strategic thinker who brings a highly relevant background in lifestyle and entertainment to our newest Arena," said Rob Barrett, President of Media for The Arena Group.

The Arena Group, which publishes Sports Illustrated and owns TheStreet, in April closed on the acquisition of AMG/Parade, which publishes Parade magazine and other titles.