The Arena Group Makes its New York Stock Exchange Debut

CEO Ross Levinsohn rings the opening bell at the NYSE.
CEO Ross Levinsohn rings the opening bell at the NYSE.

The Arena Group, formerly known as Maven, parent of TheStreet and publisher of Sports Illustrated, has uplisted its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker  (AREN) - Get The Arena Group Report.

Ross Levinsohn, CEO of The Arena Group, rang the opening bell at the NYSE Wednesday morning.

In addition to Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, The Arena Group's brands include TheSpun, The Cryto Investor, HubPages, and more. 

Last month, the company filed to move its common stock from the OTCQX to the New York Stock Exchange. Concurrent with the uplist, the company also said it would execute a reverse stock split of its common stock and officially change its name to The Arena Group Holdings Inc. The company will do business as The Arena Group.

