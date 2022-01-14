Consumer Reports has put together a list of the 10 worst cars for owner satisfaction, and the Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report C-HR takes the bottom prize.

The ratings come from the publication’s customer survey. “The owner satisfaction score—based on whether owners say they would definitely buy the same car again if given the choice—measures whether a car has lived up to expectations.”

Full details of the ratings are available only to Consumer Reports subscribers, but it did give out snippets of its overall assessment for each car.

Only 29% of owners said they would purchase the C-HR again, Consumer Reports said.

“Once we got past the C-HR's avant-garde styling, we found that this Toyota drives decently, but it has a few glaring faults that may take it out of contention for potential buyers,” Consumer Reports said, without specifying them.

Second-worst on the list is the Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report EcoSport, with only 30% of owners saying they would buy it again. It has “outwardly goofy styling and tiny-looking wheels,” Consumer Reports said.

Third on the list is the General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Chevrolet Trax, with 37% of owners saying they would buy it again. “Chevy's strategy appears to have been to produce a mere placeholder beneath the Equinox, using a model cheaply cobbled from the underwhelming, built-to-price Sonic,” Consumer Reports said.

No. 4 on the list is the Infiniti Q50, with 40% of owners saying they would buy it again. The car does “offer V6 power for the price of competitors' four cylinder engines,” Consumer Reports said. But it “sacrifices fuel economy.”

No. 5 is the Nissan Rogue Sport, with 42% of owners saying they would buy it again. “Rogue Junior would be a more apt name for this subcompact SUV,” Consumer Reports said. “It looks like a shrunken version of the regular Rogue, but it isn't any sportier to drive.”

No. 6 is the Infiniti QX50, with 46% of owners saying they would buy it again. “The engine doesn’t provide the promised performance or fuel economy gains, and the controls are confusing to use, all of which combined to leave us underwhelmed,” Consumer Reports said.

No. 7 is the Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report Jeep Compass, also with 46% of owners saying they would buy it again. “It doesn't measure up in several ways,” Consumer Reports says. “Factor in a price that's typically higher than better competitors, and the result is that shoppers should be driven in another direction.”

No. 8 is the Jeep Renegade, also with 46% of owners saying they would buy it again. Consumer Reports said nothing bad about the car. “Judged on appearance and presence alone, there is plenty to like about the Jeep Renegade,” it said.

No. 9 is the Cadillac XT4, with 47% of owners saying they would buy it again. “It scores well in CR’s track tests, but Cadillac's recent below-average reliability track record drag down its overall score,” Consumer Reports said.

No. 10 is th the Kia Forte, also with 47% of owners saying they would buy it again. “While at one time is was one of the better affordable cars, the current model has regressed to basic transportation,” Consumer Reports said. “It suffers from a stiff ride, and its cabin is extremely loud even by the category’s modest standards.”