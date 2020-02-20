Texas Roadhouse Shares rise on Earnings Beat, Reaffirmed Guidance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) - Get Report, the American restaurant chain, rose after the company beat revenue and earnings expectations, raised its dividend and reaffirmed 2020 guidance.

The stock rose 7.76% to $71.50 a share in postmarket trading Thursday, after having risen 2.08 % in regular trading hours.

Earnings per share for the fourth quarter came in at an adjusted 61 cents, beating analyst estimates of 52 cents and growing 45.4% year-over-year. Revenue was $725.2 million, beating Wall Street expectations of $714 million and growing 19%.7. Same-store-sales rose 4.4%, missing estimates of 4.6%.

"We are very pleased to end the year on a strong note, highlighted by our double digit revenue growth and improved restaurant margins in the second half of the year," said CEO Kent Taylor in a statement.

The company also upped its quarterly dividend to 36 cents. "Our healthy cash flow allowed us to increase our quarterly cash dividend," Taylor said.

Management upheld guidance for full year 2020 same-store-sales growth in "positive" territory and for "at least" 30 new store openings. The company is looking for commodity cost inflation of between 1% and 2% as well as labor cost increases in the mid single digit percentage range. Many retail companies in food and clothing have experienced the same cost pressure of late.

The company also moved capital expenditure guidance for the year up to a range between $210 million and $220 million from a previous call of between $190 million and $200 million.

The stock had been up 18% year-to-date coming into earnings.