Texas Instruments Falls Despite Earnings, Guidance Beat

Texas Instruments exceeded analyst estimates for both sales and earnings for the first quarter.
Shares of chipmaker Texas Instruments  (TXN) - Get Report were falling Tuesday despite the company reporting first-quarter revenue and earnings that topped analyst estimates, as well as strong second-quarter guidance.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $4.29 billion vs. the analyst consensus of $4.00 billion, while adjusted earnings came in at $1.87 per share versus consensus estimates for $1.58 per share. Operating income for the quarter was $1.94 billion vs. consensus estimates of $1.71 billion.

Check out TheStreet's live blog of AMD's earnings.

Shares of Texas Instruments were falling 2.1% to $186.25 in after-hours trading Tuesday after dropping 0.6% during the day. TI shares are up 61% over the last 12 months, compared to a rise of 45% for the S&P 500.

“Revenue increased 29% from the same quarter a year ago due to strong demand in industrial, automotive and personal electronics," said Rich Templeton, TI’s chairman, president and CEO, in a statement.

He added that “in our core businesses, Analog revenue grew 5% and Embedded Processing grew 7% sequentially. From a year ago, Analog revenue grew 33% and Embedded Processing grew 17%.”

Texas Instruments also reported Q2 guidance of EPS of $1.68-$1.92 vs FactSet $1.69, and revenue $4.13 billion to $4.47 billion vs FactSet $4.17 billion. The company also said it expects annual operating tax rate to continue to be about 14%.

The chipmaker noted that it has returned $4.5 billion to shareholders over the past year via dividends and stock repurchases.

"Over the same period, our dividend represented 56% of free cash flow, underscoring its sustainability," the company said.

