Texas Instruments Drops Following Second Quarter Release

Shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) - Get Report dropped after hours Wednesday after the company reported second quarter results that topped estimates.

The Dallas-based company reported second quarter earnings of $2.05 per share compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 per share. Revenue of $4.58 billion also topped estimates of $4.36 billion.

"Our cash flow from operations of $7.5 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model," said CEO Rich Templeton.

Revenue increased 7% sequentially and 41% year over year thanks to strong demand in the company's industrial, automotive and personal electronics segments.

For the third quarter, TI expects revenue to range between $4.4 billion and $4.76 billion with earnings expected to be between $1.87 per share and $2.13 per share.

Analysts at FactSet expect the company to report revenue of $4.59 billion with earnings of $1.97 per share.

Shares of Texas Instruments were dropping Wednesday despite the strong results and investors remain weary of semiconductor stocks amid a global chip shortage due to supply chain issues.

Texan Instruments shares were down 3.25% to $187.86 per share Wednesday after hours at last check.

This is the second straight quarter where TI's stock fell following a strong print.

In April, the company topped analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations while also reporting strong guidance.

In the regular session Wednesday, chip stocks were generally higher.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 97.80 points to 3,288.75.

Cree (CREE) - Get Report shares rose $4.85, or 5.5%, to $93.15.

ASML Holding (ASML) - Get ReportADRs rose $36.95, or 5.4%, to $721.00.

Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report shares rose $30.16, or 5%, to $637.25.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 133.08 points, or 0.9%, to 14,631.95.