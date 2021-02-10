TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Teva's Fourth-Quarter Adjusted Earnings Top Forecasts

Teva's fourth-quarter earnings top analysts' forecasts. Revenue falls from a year earlier but also beats forecasts.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries  (TEVA) - Get Report, the generic drugmaker, rose in premarket trading Wednesday on stronger-than-expected earnings.

Teva posted revenue of $4.45 billion for the fourth quarter, down slightly from last year, but slightly above analysts' estimates of $4.43 billion.

The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $150 million, or 14 cents a share, in the latest quarter, wider than a loss of $110 million, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were 68 cents a share, topping the consensus of Wall Street estimates of 64 cents.

Teva traded at $13.18, up 2.89%, in premarket trading Wednesday. While it has jumped 32% in the last three months through Tuesday, it remains down 77% over the past five years. The company has suffered from a combination of competitive pressure in the generic drug space and its own missteps.

Not surprisingly, Teva put a positive spin Wednesday on its latest earnings report.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, we saw minimal impact on our supply chain, R&D programs and product launches,” Chief Executive Kare Schultz said in a statement. “Following a strong fourth-quarter performance, we have met all components of our 2020 financial guidance.”

“Looking ahead, we will continue to optimize our manufacturing network, portfolio and pipeline, improve our profitability and generate cash, as we remain on track to repay our debt and achieve our long-term financial targets,” the CEO said.

Teva had short-term debt of $3.2 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $2.3 billion a year earlier.

Tags
terms:
PharmaceuticalsEarnings
Wall Street Futures Fade
MARKETS

Stocks Set Records as Earnings Impress and Inflation Is Tame

lyft
EARNINGS

Lyft Rises Premarket After Better-Than-Expected Revenue

TikTok Owner ByteDance Sues Tencent Over Alleged Monopolistic Practices, WeChat Owner Vows To Countersue
INVESTING

TikTok Sale on Hold; Softer Tone From Biden Administration Seen

Juva Cannabis Lead
CANNABIS

Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Tilray, Village Farms, Canopy Growth

Under Armour Lead
INVESTING

Under Armour Climbs on Swing to Adjusted Profit; Revamp Continues

Video: Jim Cramer on Twitter, Comcast, Ford, Southwest Air, NXP and Celgene
INVESTING

General Motors, Twitter, Coca-Cola - Wednesday's Premarket Movers

Coca Cola Lead
INVESTING

Coca-Cola Posts Earnings Beat and Reinstates Guidance

52. General Motors Co. (GM)
INVESTING

General Motors Posts Earnings Beat but Warns on Chip Shortage