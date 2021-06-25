Tesla's Musk, Twitter's Dorsey to Meet at July Online Bitcoin Event

Tesla's Elon Musk and Twitter's Jack Dorsey agree to meet to discuss Bitcoin at an online event next month.

Two tech titans, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report Chief Executive Elon Musk and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report CEO Jack Dorsey, tweeted their agreement to discuss Bitcoin at an online event next month.

Dorsey had touted "The B Word," a July 21 effort to demystify the cryptocurrency and encourage companies and institutional investors to adopt Bitcoin.

Musk tweet-responded: "Bicurious?"

"Bizarre!" Dorsey replied. "Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities…Let's have THE talk."

"For the Bitcurious?" Musk tweeted. "Very well then, let’s do it."

"Done!" Dorsey said. "Will set up!"

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get Report, also got in on the act.

"Brilliant!" she tweeted. "Looking forward to the discussion."

Wood has been big on Bitcoin. Recent reports indicated that ARK took advantage of the Bitcoin downturn on Tuesday by buying up another 214,718 shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) .

Both billionaires have been passionate about their support of Bitcoin, although Musk has expressed concerns about the cryptocurrency's environmental impact.

Musk recently tweeted that the electric-car company would restart Bitcoin transactions after it confirmed clean-energy usage by the miners of the cryptocoin, when "there’s confirmation of reasonable ... clean energy usage."

In February, the financial payments company Square (SQ) - Get Report, which Dorsey also runs, doubled down on its Bitcoin investment following a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter-earnings report.

Earlier this month, Dorsey tweeted that Square was thinking of constructing a Bitcoin hardware wallet, which would hold the cryptocurrency but wasn't connected to the Internet.

Bitcoin has been on a wild ride since it hit a to-date high above $64,000 in mid-April.

Earlier this week, Bitcoin slid below $30,000, a key support level and its lowest since late January, as China amped up its crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

The People’s Bank of China told the country’s major financial institutions on Monday to stop facilitating virtual-currency transactions, increasing the negative sentiment in crypto markets.

Bitcoin at last check was down nearly 5% to $32,601.