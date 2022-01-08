Tesla's Elon Musk Tweets Full Self-Driving Option Price Increase

Tesla raises the price of its Full Self-Driving autopilot option from $10,000 to $12,000 beginning Jan. 17.

Telsa's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk on Friday tweeted that the electric vehicle maker plans to raise the price of its Full Self-Driving autopilot option to $12,000 on Jan. 17.

In a series of Friday tweets, Musk wrote: "FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release. Just in the US. Tesla FSD price rising to $12K on Jan 17."

The Full Self-Driving option for Tesla EVs is currently priced at $10,000. The company last raised the priced of FSD in November 2020 from $8,000 to $10,000.

The EV company rolled out its most recent 10.8 beta software for the FSD feature on Dec. 23 to certain Tesla owners. Musk tweeted that an updated 10.9 version of the software should be ready in about a week.

The first version of the FSD beta software was launched in October 2020 with updated versions released since then. The company released its 10.2 version of the FSD beta software in October 2021, to about 1,000 owners with perfect safety scores over 100 miles of driving.

Subscription pricing for Basic Autopilot to Full Self-Driving capability is $199 per month and $99 per month for Enhanced Autopilot to Full Self-Driving, according to the Tesla website.

Tesla's autopilot is an advanced driver assistance system that assists EVs with steering, accelerating and braking for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane. Full Self-Driving capability allows access to a suite of more advanced driver assistance features, designed to provide more active guidance and assisted driving under active driver supervision.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Dec. 29 ordered a recall of over 475,000 of Tesla's Model S and Model 3 EVs over trunk issues.