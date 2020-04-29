Tesla - How to Trade It After the Electric Carmaker's Earnings

Tesla will report earnings on Wednesday. Here's how to trade the stock after the print.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report has grown comfortable in the spotlight, so its earnings report after the close of trading on Wednesday may come across as no big deal for some investors. But that’s not how Wall Street will view it.

For many investors, Tesla will be one of the must-watch stocks reporting after the close, along with Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report.

As if Tesla’s quarterly results don’t generate interest already (here's TheStreet's earnings preview), investors and detractors alike will want to see how the company is responding to the coronavirus. How is it altering production, when will Tesla get back up and running at full capacity and what is production like in Shanghai?

Just like the spotlight, Tesla is no stranger to volatility. However, the latest ride has been crazier than may expected. On Oct. 24, shares gapped higher on earnings and rallied more than 200% to the February high. Tesla stock then pulled back by more than 60% after the coronavirus hit.

Trading Tesla Stock

Daily chart of Tesla stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

As violent as the decline had been from the February high to the March low, it’s been similarly robust to the upside. Tesla stock fell 63.8% in 30 trading sessions. From last month's low to this week’s high, Tesla shares have rallied almost 130% in 28 trading sessions.

The stock now faces a moment of truth: will bulls see enough positives to take the stock higher or will they lose their footing and let the bears regain control?

If they take it higher, I want to see Tesla stock push through temporary resistance at $800 and reclaim the 78.6% retracement at $836.64. Above that mark puts $850 in play, followed by $900-plus.

Should shares move lower on the results, I want to see how Tesla stock handles a pullback. After a more than 100% rally from the lows, with General Motors (GM) - Get Report and Ford (F) - Get Report suffering, and with the economy fractured from coronavirus, a pullback isn’t out of the question.

If shares fail to hold above $700, the $640 to $660 area is of immense interest to me.

In this zone, Tesla stock will find its 50-day moving average near $640 and the 50% retracement for the 2020 range just under $660. Further, uptrend support (blue line) virtually overlaps with the rising 20-day moving average at $657.

If all of these levels fail as support, it puts a larger decline in play, potentially below $600.