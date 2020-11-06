TheStreet
Tesla's ‘Teslaquila’ Is Real - And It's Already Sold Out

Touted as 'Teslaquila' in a tweet by Elon Musk two years ago, the agave-based liquor has hit Tesla's official product shop. It's already sold out.
Author:
Publish date:

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report founder and CEO Elon Musk has delivered on his promise of offering his own Tesla-branded Tequila almost two years after jokingly promising it in a tweet.

The agave-based liquor has hit the company’s official product shop - and it is already sold out.

Pictures show a sleek, lightning bolt-shaped bottle filled with gold-tinged liquor resting on a metal, Tesla-branded stand. The bottle, marked “Tequila Añejo,” says the liquor is 40% proof, 100% agave, and made in Mexico.

Shipping is included in the steep, $250 price tag, with deliveries expected to begin in late 2020, according to the website. The liquor is produced by Nosotros Tequila and fulfilled by Speakeasy Co.

Source: Tesla Shop (https://shop.tesla.com/product/tesla-tequila)

Musk tweeted about "Teslaquila" on April Fool's Day in 2018, when he posted a photo of himself passed out against a Tesla Model 3 “surrounded by “Teslaquila” bottles. In the photo, Musk is holding a cardboard sign that reads “bankwupt.”

That prompted most to conclude the eccentric billionaire was joking. However, the electric vehicle company later in 2018 e-filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “Teslaquila.”

The tequila - described as a “small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves” - is housed in a handblown glass bottle shaped in the electric charge symbol.

According to the website, Tesla Tequila will be available only in selected U.S. states, including New York, California and Washington.

Shares of Tesla were down 1.82% at $430.10 in premarket trading on Friday.

