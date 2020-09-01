Just How Far Can Tesla Rally at This Point?

Tesla has rallied more than 80% in three trading weeks. Here's an updated look at the charts for the stock.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report has been so hot lately that it’s hard to imagine there are any long-time short-sellers left in the name.

From the Aug. 11 low to Tuesday’s high at $502.49 - a span of 15 trading sessions - Tesla stock has risen an astounding 84%.

The company now boasts a market cap of $460 billion. Even with Tuesday morning’s quick selloff, shares are back to flat on the day after the company announced it will raise $5 billion.

Why wouldn’t Tesla raise money at this point? Shares are up more than 600% from the March lows and 1,000% over the past year. A 10-bagger in 12 months at this size is simply incredible - there are no words to describe it.

On Monday alone, shares added 12.5%. That was the first day that Tesla and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report began trading after splitting their stock prices. How much more upside could possibly be left?

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.

Trading Tesla Stock

Daily chart of Tesla stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

On a post-split basis, shares have rallied from roughly $275 to almost $500 in a few weeks. That move is unsustainable in many ways, although there’s no need to step in front of a freight train.

The breakout on August 12th put a run to all-time highs in play. Once it cleared $2,000 though ($400 in a post-split world), that’s when we put the $2,500 ($500) target in play, as well as the 361.8% extension.

That got some push back, as many felt the move had already gone too far, too fast. But here we are, with Tesla stock temporarily clearing $500 this morning, leaving the 361.8% extension in play up at $517.63.

Above that will eventually put the four-times range extension in play near $565, followed lastly by the 423.6% extension, near $594.

Can it get there? I certainly won’t say it can’t, although a run of this magnitude is not a sustainable one. I’m not sure when Tesla stock will correct or how far it will decline when it finally does. However, it starts with a close below the 10-day moving average.

Believe it or not, but sub-$350 could be in play under the right circumstances. Even then, the setup wouldn’t be all that unhealthy, as Tesla simply returns to prior resistance from July.