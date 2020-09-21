Elon Musk Urges Tesla Employees to Take ‘Shot at Record Quarter'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells workers it's 'all hands on deck' to ramp up production before the third quarter closes ahead of 'Battery Day' reveal.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk has told workers that it's “all hands on deck” to produce and sell as many of the company’s electric cars as possible before Sept. 30, the end of the third quarter.

“We have a shot at a record quarter for vehicle deliveries, but will have to rally hard to achieve it. Please consider vehicle deliveries to be absolute top priority,” Musk said in an email titled, "All hands on deck!" sent to employees.

The internal battle cry comes as Tesla preps for its highly anticipated “Battery Day” - which will serve both as a platform for several announcements, including a better-performing and less-expensive “million mile” battery and more detail about its futuristic Cybertruck, but also include details about the company’s overall performance.

Tesla delivered a record 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the U.S. economy and put non-essential spending plans on hold, including plans to buy Tesla vehicles.

Through the second half of 2020, Tesla has delivered approximately 179,000 vehicles, according to blog Electrek, and is looking to deliver half a million vehicles in 2020.

Tesla in July produced better-than-expected second-quarter earnings , something many thought would vault it into the venerable S&P 500, which it did not, but that did earn it several analyst upgrades.

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel earlier this month doubled his one-year price target on Tesla to $325 from $160 amid what he expects to be improving volumes and margins, and some strong reveals at "Battery Day," in particular the reveal of new dry electrode battery cell technology.

Shares of Tesla were up 1.57% at $449.07 in trading on Monday. Tesla shares closed at $418.32 on Friday.