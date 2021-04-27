Tesla's Two Must-Watch Levels After Earnings Pullback

Tesla is falling after reporting earnings but it's not collapsing. That has us carefully watching two key levels on the charts.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares were trading more than 4% lower Tuesday despite the company’s impressive first-quarter earnings.

Tesla beat analysts’ expectations for earnings, revenue and deliveries in the first quarter. It told investors that it expects to increase vehicle deliveries by an average of roughly 50% over a multi-year time horizon.

Management was also upbeat on its production facilities in Austin, Texas, and Munich, Germany.

However, with bitcoin and credit sales driving the better-than-expected quarter, investors are a bit hesitant to bid the stock higher.

The results werr weighing on NIO (NIO) - Get Report, down 2.6%, but not impacting General Motors (GM) - Get Report or Ford (F) - Get Report, which have both risen on the day.

The overall market has been struggling for direction on Tuesday and Tesla’s weakness doesn’t help matters given its size in the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 - although a large number of earnings this week likely doesn’t help either.

Can Tesla find its footing?

Trading Tesla

Daily chart of Tesla stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Tesla isn’t giving traders too much to work with here. At least not yet. The stock is coming off an inside week, meaning its weekly trading range is within the prior week’s range. That's highlighted on the chart with a blue box.

So far this week, the stock is giving us another inside week. Given that it reported earnings though, I don’t expect a further tightening of its range by the end of this week. It’s more likely - particularly with a stock like Tesla - that the stock will break last week’s range.

The question is whether that break will be higher or lower?

On the downside, last week’s low sits at $691.80. A close below this mark puts Tesla stock below a number of key levels. Specifically, it puts it below the $700 support zone, as well as the 21-day, 50-day and 10-week moving averages.

In that scenario, it could put the $650 to $660 area in play. On the flip side, a dip down to these moving averages that holds a support is a lower-risk buying opportunity.

On the upside, a move back over the 10-day moving average could put a gap-fill in play back up toward $732. Above that and a weekly-up rotation is possible over $754.

Above that and it’s possible the stock runs up toward $781. That was the gap level from February, but it was filled earlier this month. A move above the April high could put $800-plus on the table.