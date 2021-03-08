Will Investors Get a Chance to Buy Tesla for $500?

Tesla has taken a beating lately but have we seen the bottom? We don't know yet. If it sees $500 though, it will get our attention.

Will investors get a chance to buy Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report at $500? If the selloff persists much longer, they just might.

Shares traded flat on Monday, but fell as much as 2.3% and gained as much as 3.7% in early trading. It's been a mixed session so far.

Despite the wavering price action, Tesla hasn’t taken out Friday’s low, all the way down near $539.50.

Will that have to be close enough for dip buyers looking for $500? Maybe. The entire EV space has taken a beating, with NIO (NIO) - Get Report, SPACs and other previously high-flying names selling off.

Tesla’s meteoric rise over the past year made the stock ripe for a correction. It was a question of when, not if the stock would eventually pull back.

At Friday’s low, the stock was down just more than 40% from the highs. When a growth leader dips 40%, that’s when I start to like it more on the long side.

Having achieved that, let’s take a closer look at the charts.

Trading Tesla

Daily chart of Tesla stock. Chart courtesy of TradingView.com

Potentially working on its 11th decline in 13 sessions, Tesla clearly hasn’t had momentum working in bulls’ favor.

The 10-day moving average continues to guide the stock lower, while the 50-day and 100-day moving averages ultimately failed as support.

As much as bulls don’t want to hear it, more downside is likely for the best in the short term.

If we can get a larger washout down to the 200-day moving average and the $500 area, we may see this stock bottom. That’s not to say that it will go there or that if it does get there, it can’t go lower, but down 45% into a key area and a key moving average should give the stock a bounce.

What happens if Tesla doesn’t test down into $500 and/or the 200-day moving average? After all, it’s very possible that doesn’t happen.

In that scenario, we need to see some sort of rotation higher, such as clearing the prior session’s high. However, what we really need to see is Tesla reclaim some of its moving averages, like the 10-day and 100-day.

Trends and ranges take time to develop, particularly after a violent correction like we’re seeing right now.

Let’s wait for some sort of rotation confirmation on the upside or one more puke lower on the downside.