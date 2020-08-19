Trading Tesla After Its 40% Rally in Five Days

Tesla stock has been on fire over the last week, month and year. Let's look at the charts for the stock after its latest run to new highs.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report stock has been on a hot streak, but not just lately. The momentum has been infectious throughout the year, with Tesla now commanding a market cap north of $350 billion.

That momentum has spread to other electric vehicle stocks as well, as Nio (NIO) - Get Report, Workhorse (WKHS) - Get Report and Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report have all done well over the past few months.

It took five trading sessions for Tesla stock to rally 40%. On Monday alone, shares gained more than 11%, as momentum from last week carried into this week after Tesla announced a 5-for-1 stock split.

Shares have been consolidating that big rally over the last two days, trading in a tight range with sellers not making so much as a dent in the name.

Over the last three months, Tesla stock is up more than 130%. From the March lows, shares are up an astounding 441%. If that feels too cherry-picked, just realize that Tesla is up 353% year-to-date and more than 750% over the past 12 months.

So just how far can this thing go?

Trading Tesla Stock

Daily chart of Tesla stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

I have been bullish on this name since its June breakout. That came as shares cleared the double-top in February and began finding $900 as support rather than resistance.

Not many were looking for a possible run toward $2,000, but that doesn’t mean the stock won’t do it. Particularly now that Tesla stock has done what it needed to, which is clear the prior high from July.

Now hovering near $1,900, let’s see if shares can finally rally to the 261.8% extension up at $1,969. On an overshoot, let’s see if Tesla can up to $2,000 a share.

At $2,000 per share, a 5-for-1 split will put Tesla at $400. I don’t want to get ahead of our skis here, but a run to $500 then may not be out of the question, particularly if Tesla can hold onto some of this momentum.

That would be $2,500 in a pre-split world. Along the way, don't forget about the three-times range extension near $2,205, while the 361.8% extension comes into play at $2,588, for those wondering.

That said, sometimes investors buy in ahead of a stock split and then we see a “sell the news” reaction afterwards. If that’s the case, bulls would love to see support come into play in the $1,700 area.

Below could potentially send Tesla stock tumbling a bit, perhaps down to the 50-day moving average and even $1,350. However, I’m not ready to bet against Tesla yet, as being on the long side has been the right side of the trade. As the stock has demonstrated, there is little reason in trying to pick the top in this one.