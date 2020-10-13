Tesla Slashes Sticker Price on Flagship Model S Sedan Again - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Tesla Slashes Sticker Prices on Flagship Model S Sedan Again

Tesla quietly cuts prices on its Model S sedans by $3,000 as the carmaker continues to pump out record numbers of battery-propelled vehicles.
Author:
Publish date:

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report quietly has cut prices for its flagship Model S sedan and its Model S performance model by $3,000 each as the electric carmaker continues to pump out record numbers of battery-powered vehicles. 

The electric carmaker lowered the starting price on its entry-level Model S available for delivery to $71,990 from $74,990. It also reduced its Tesla Model S Performance Model to $91,990 from $94,990.

The Tesla Model S Plaid, which was announced last month but won’t be delivered until late next year, didn’t get a price change with the configurator update. It is still listed at $139,990.

The pricing update follows price cuts across Tesla’s lineup earlier this year that affected Model 3, Model S, and the six-seat Model X.

Back in May, Tesla already had reduced the price of the Model S Long Range Plus by $5,000 for it to start at $74,990. And earlier this month, the electric vehicle maker cut prices for the cheapest version of its Model 3 by 8% to $37,000 after subsidies.

Prices for some longer-range models, which aren't eligible for subsidies, were cut by a deeper 15%.

The moves come as Tesla continues to surprise investors and analysts with its better-than-expected output and global sales trajectory, despite Covid-19 headwinds and increasing competition from the likes of Volkswagen, General Motors  (GM) - Get Report, Ford  (F) - Get Report and others.  

Tesla earlier this month said it delivered a record 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, topping analysts’ expectations of 136,000. More than 124,000 of those vehicle deliveries consisted of the Model 3 and Model Y.

That followed the company's recent Battery Day event, where Tesla CEO Elon Musk laid out long-term plans to produce a lower-cost battery, build a $25,000 electric car and eventually produce 20 million vehicles a year.

Shares of Tesla were up 1.19% at $447.57 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

JPMorgan Reaches Agreement To Buy Out Chinese Partner's Stake In Mutual Fund Unit
INVESTING

JPMorgan Beats Q3 Earnings Forecast; Credit Provisions Tumble

road trip wyoming sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

America's Best Road Trips

British Schools Rush To Open New Campuses In Greater Bay Area, Betting On Need For International Schooling Amid Area's Growth
Sponsored Story

Are Contributions to School District Programs Tax Deductible?

Will Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rise as Wells Fargo Sees Solid Growth?
EARNINGS

Johnson & Johnson Posts Earnings Beat, Lifts 2020 Guidance

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Amazon, J&J, Apple and JPMorgan - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

car salesman sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

How to Know a Good Car Salesperson From a Bad One

NYSE Stock Market Trader
INVESTING

Dow Futures Edge Lower After Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine Pause; Q3 Bank Earnings in Focus

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson Shares Slump Following COVID Vaccine Trial Pause