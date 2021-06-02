Tesla Recalls Nearly 6,000 Model 3 and Y Vehicles

Tesla is recalling nearly 6,000 U.S. Model 3 and Model Y EVs because of potentially loose brake caliper bolts that could cause a loss of tire pressure.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report will recall nearly 6,000 U.S. vehicles because brake caliper bolts could be loose, potentially causing a loss of tire pressure.

According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made public on Wednesday, Tesla is recalling certain 2019-2021 Model 3 vehicles and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles.

Tesla’s filing with the NHTSA said it had no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue and that the company will inspect and tighten, or replace, the caliper bolts as necessary.

The recall is not the first for Tesla this year. The electric vehicle maker in February recalled 135,000 Model S luxury sedans and Model X sport-utility vehicles because of touch-screen failures.

In addition, German motor authorities in February asked Tesla to recall around 12,300 Model X cars due to what it described as "limited functionality" of the adhesive on a "trim strip."

The recall comes as Tesla and its co-founder and Technoking Elon Musk continue to make headlines in the virtual world - and not in a necessarily positive way.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission have claimed Elon Musk violated a settlement that required his tweets about Tesla be preapproved by company lawyers.

Meantime, shares of Samsung Publishing, the second largest shareholder in the producer of the “Baby Shark” viral YouTube song, surged nearly 20% to the highest level in more than a month on Wednesday after Musk tweeted about the kiddie pop jingle.

Musk tweeted during Asian trading hours Wednesday “Baby Shark crushes all! More views than humans,” with a video clip of the song attached. His tweet triggered another rally in the shares, again underscoring the influence the billionaire co-founder of Tesla commands on asset prices.

Baby Shark (Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo)” became a YouTube sensation in 2018. It has been viewed nearly 8.7 billion times and has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart on multiple weeks.

Tesla shares traded down 1.9% at $622 in premarket trading.