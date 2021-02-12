Tesla Gets Recall Request From German Motor Authority

German motor authorities have asked Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report to recall around 12,300 Model X cars across the world due to what it described as "limited functionality" of the adhesive on a "trim strip."

Shares of Tesla were down nearly 2% to $796.13 in trading Friday.

In an announcement dated Wednesday, Kraftfahrt Bundesamt said the trim-strip could "come off and get into the traffic area." The recall affects vehicles which were built in 2015 and 2016.

The KBA website estimated that this affects 195 vehicles in Germany.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has faced other regulatory challenges recently. Five Chinese regulatory agencies recently said they had brought in officials of the electric-vehicle maker to demand improvement on the cars’ acceleration and batteries.

Last week, Tesla said in a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it will recall 135,000 Model S luxury sedans and Model X sport-utility vehicles because of touch-screen failures.

The letter responded to NHTSA’s letter to Tesla last month asking for a recall because some touch screens can fail when a memory chip exceeds its storage capability.

That in turn could disrupt the turn signals, driver assistance and defrost mechanism.

The affected vehicles were Model S cars built from 2012 to 2018 and Model X vehicles built from 2016 to 2018. Tesla said it would replace the touch-screen hardware.

In November, Tesla said it would recall a total of 9,537 vehicles after the NHTSA published documents detailing problems with the 2016 Tesla Model X and 2020 Model Y SUVs.

The SUV may have a faulty roof trim that could detach from the car and fly putting other bikes and cars on the road at risk, the documents said.