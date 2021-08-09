Five Stock Gainers for Monday: Tesla, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Tesla, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Moderna and Sanderson Farms are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks traded lower Monday as investors increased bets the Federal Reserve would pull back on stimulus following a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Tyson Foods | Increase 6.6%

Shares of Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report climbed after the world's biggest food producer posted much stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year sales forecast.

Revenue increased 24.5% to $12.5 billion, again firmly ahead of analysts' forecast of $11.5 billion.

2. Tesla | Increase 2.2%

Shares Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report advanced after Jefferies analysts upgraded their rating on the stock to buy from neutral, predicting the shares will rally 22% over the next 12 months as the electric carmaker continues to prove both a leader and innovator in the mass-production EV and battery market.

Jefferies also raised its one-year price target to $850 from $700.

3. Golden Nugget Online Gaming | Increase 48.3%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) - Get Report shares rolled higher after the company agreed to be acquired by peer DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion.

The transaction will give DraftKings more than 5 million customers from Golden Nugget. The boards of both companies have approved the terms.

4. Moderna | Increase 11%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report climbed after the pharmaceutical company said its COVID-19 vaccine has been granted a provisional authorization in Australia to adults who are at least 18 years old.

Delivery is expected to begin in the second half of September.

The Australian government had previously secured 10 million doses of Moderna's vaccine for delivery in 2021, as well as an option to procure 15 million doses in 2022.

5. Sanderson Farms | Increase 7.2%

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) - Get Report shares rose sharply after the poultry company announced an agreement to be bought by commodity giant Cargill and Continental Grain.

The cash transaction at $203 a share values the Laurel, Miss., company at $4.53 billion.