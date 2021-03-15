Elon Musk Officially Is Now the ‘Technoking’ of Tesla

Elon Musk has a new title in addition to being CEO of Tesla: 'Technoking,' according to a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Elon Musk has a new title in addition to being CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report: "Technoking."

According to an 8K regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have formally been changed to “Technoking” of Tesla and “Master of Coin,” respectively.

The duo will also maintain their respective positions of chief executive officer and chief financial officer, the filing stated.

“Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively," the filing said. "Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.”

Tesla also disclosed that effective March 11, Jerome Guillen, president, automotive, has transitioned to the role of president, Tesla Heavy Trucking. Since September 2018, Guillen has successfully overseen Tesla’s vehicle programs, supply chain and service infrastructure.

The title changes come as Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory reported more than 400 cases of COVID-19 infections after reopening last May through December.

According to data collected by PlainSite, December saw the highest number of cases, with 125 infections reported. When the plant reopened, there were only less than 11 cases reported.

Musk announced the restart of productions at the site in May in defiance against Alameda County health safety rules. Reports said health department officials eventually were able to convince the electric vehicle manufacturer to implement "site-specific" health protocols.

PlainSite noted on its Twitter handle that its affiliates may hold long/short investments in companies discussed.

Tesla last week raised prices on four of its models: The Model 3 Standard Range Plus was increased 1.4% to $37,490 from $36,990, while the Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel-Drive was lifted to $46,490, up 1.1% from $45,990.

The Model S Plaid Plus price moved up $10,000, or 7.1%, to $149,990 from $139,990, while the price of the Model Y Long Range was increased 2%, or $1,000, to $149,990.

Shares of Tesla were down 0.54% at $690 in premarket trading on Monday.