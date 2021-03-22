TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Elon Musk Assures China Tesla Isn't Using Its Cars to Spy

Tesla's camera-laden cars are not downloading confidential data to the U.S. government or anyone else because the risk of being shut down is too great, Elon Musk says.
Author:
Publish date:

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report technology and camera-laden electric cars are not roaming around spying on China or any other country, and would never provide the U.S. government with confidential data anyway because the risk of being shut down is too great.

Speaking via video link to the government-backed China Development Forum in Beijing, Tesla CEO Musk said that no U.S. or Chinese company would risk gathering sensitive or private data and then sharing it with their home government.

"Whether it's Chinese or U.S., the negative effects if a commercial company did engage in spying - the negative effects for that company would be extremely bad," Musk said over the weekend. The risk of being shut down by China or any other government for spying is "a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential."

Musk’s assurance that customer data is fully protected followed the Chinese government's decision last week to restrict the use of Tesla cars by military personnel or employees of key state-owned companies.

EV Play Jim Cramer's Top Analyst Would Buy Instead of Tesla

Beijing had acted out of concern that sensitive data such as images taken by the cars' cameras could be sent to the U.S., people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story.

Meantime, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has come out with a new Wall Street high price target for Tesla that blows past even the staunchest Tesla supporters.

ARK now expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share by 2025, representing a potential upside of 359% from Friday's close and a market valuation of about $3 trillion. ARK’s previous 2024 price target was $1,400.

The price target incorporates expectations that Tesla will launch an autonomous robotaxi service built upon its full self-driving tech platform, which could bring in as much as $327 billion in revenue, according to ARK.

Tesla shares were up 2.91% at $673.93 in premarket trading.

 

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: GameStop Earnings Preview

American Rescue Plan: China Worried About Economic Impact Of Joe Biden's US$1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Bailout
Financial Advisor Center

For Financial Advisers: the American Rescue Plan Act

DraftKings
INVESTING

How to Invest in SPACs Like the Pros

Nike
JIM CRAMER

Market Recap With Jim Cramer: Stocks to Buy Now

These Stocks Are Leading the Nasdaq's Record-Setting Push
INVESTING

Tech Stocks Roundup: Jim Cramer Shares When to Buy Tech Stocks

Texas Roadhouse Lead
INVESTING

Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor Dies by Suicide After COVID

Closing Bell: Banks Lead Wall Street; Fed Signals June Hike
MARKETS

AstraZeneca, GameStop, Nasdaq, Texas Roadhouse: 5 Things You Must Know

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Fall Amid Turkey Lira Crisis Risk; Nasdaq Edges Higher