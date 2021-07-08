Tesla Debuts Lower-Priced Model Y in China as Sales Slip

Tesla debuts a pared-down version of its Model Y SUV in China amid increased competition, declining sales and a bout of negative publicity.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report on Thursday debuted a pared-down version of its Model Y SUV in China amid increased competition, declining sales and a bout of negative publicity that has shifted Chinese consumer sentiment away from the California-based electric car pioneer.

Tesla revealed a standard-range version of its Model Y crossover that carries fewer standard options and costs roughly 20% less than the high-end model. The price starts from 276,000 yuan ($42,600) after government subsidies.

The original Model Y can run for 369 miles on a single charge. The latest version, which is available in Hong Kong but hasn’t been sold in China before, can run for 329 miles, and because it’s priced under 300,000 yuan is eligible for a different EV subsidy.

The lower-priced model rollout comes amid muted June sales of Tesla cars in China. The China Passenger Car Association said Thursday that Tesla sold 33,155 China-made vehicles, including those for export, in June.

Excluding those destined for other countries, the EV maker sold 28,138 China-made cars in June. In May, Tesla sold 33,463 China-made cars.

The sales slip comes amid a string of bad publicity, ranging from a high-profile consumer rant atop one of its models at the Shanghai Auto Show to Tesla cars being banned from some military complexes over concern built-in cameras may be collecting data.

The Chinese government last month ordered that almost all the cars Tesla has sold in China - more than 285,000 of them - be recalled to address a software glitch where the autopilot system can reportedly be activated automatically.

Meantime, Tesla’s battery supply chain remains alive and well, despite the recent share sale from its biggest battery producing partner.

Panasonic's new CEO on Thursday said the Japanese company's battery supply relationship with Tesla remains strong, even after it sold all its shares in the U.S. electric carmaker.

"The sale has not hurt the relationship with Tesla," Yuki Kusumi said at a press roundtable, when asked whether the sale indicated that their partnership was weakening.

Shares of Tesla were down 2.74% at $627 in premarket trading.