5 Stock Gainers Tuesday: Vaxart, Tesla, Boeing, JPMorgan and Moderna

Vaxart, Tesla and Boeing are among Tuesday's stock gainers as the Dow and S&P 500 traded higher.

Stocks traded mixed Tuesday after big banks reported quarterly earnings and Wall Street remained concerned about the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the U.S. economy.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Tuesday:

1. Vaxart | Percentage Increase Over 24%

The Street Quant Rating Rates Vaxart a Sell with a rating score of D.

Shares of Vaxart (VXRT) - Get Report and Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) - Get Report jumped Monday trading after the drugmakers, which are developing coronavirus vaccine candidates, were the subject of a bullish note from analysts at B. Riley.

2. Boeing | Percentage Increase Over 2%

The Street Quant Rating Rates Boeing a Sell with a rating score of D.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares were rising Tuesday after the planemaker won a U.S. Air Force contract that could potentially be worth $23 billion.

3. Tesla | Percentage Increase Over 1%

The Street Quant Rating Rates Tesla a Sell with a rating score of D.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report recently became the world’s most valuable automaker in terms of market cap.

4. JPMorgan Chase | Percentage Increase Under 1%

The Street Quant Rating rates JPMorgan Chase a Hold with a rating score of C.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings Tuesday but said it would suspend its share buyback plans through to at least the end of September and set aside more than $10 billion to absorb potential losses on bad loans.

5. Moderna | Percentage Increase Over 1%

The Street Quant Rating rates Moderna a Sell with a rating score of D+.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report rose after Jefferies analyst Michael Yee initiated coverage of the biopharmaceutical company with a buy rating and a share-price target of $90, and Nasdaq said it would add the stock to the Nasdaq 100.