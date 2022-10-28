Tesla-Themed Cyberquad ATV Recalled by Radio Flyer

Federal officials announce the recall of the Cyberquad on the same day Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he owns Twitter.

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, an ATV-homage to the electric vehicle maker's Cybertruck is being recalled, safety regulators said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Radio Flyer, the toy company best know for its iconic red wagon, will recall the Cyberquad due to violation of federal youth ATV safety standards.

The recall order is dated Oct.27, the same day Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted the fateful words "The bird is free" to let the world know that he had finalized his acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) after a six-month struggle.

The Cyberquad Did Not Have the Right Approvals

"The Cyberquad fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure," the commission said in its recall notice.

In addition, the notice said, "the Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs."

ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures.

"These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death," the notice said.

Roughly 5,000 units of the Cyberquad for Kids had been sold.

Radio Flyer received one report of an incident where the single-rider Cyberquad tipped over when driven by an eight-year-old child and a 36-year-old woman, resulting in the woman suffering a bruised left shoulder.

The recall covers all Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer, Model Number 914. The Cyberquad, which goes for $1,900 Cyberquad, is sold exclusively online by Tesla.

Stop Using Your Radio Flyer Cyberquad Immediately

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Cyberquad and contact Radio Flyer for a full refund.

Consumers can obtain a full refund by removing the product’s motor controller and sending the controller back to Radio Flyer via a prepaid envelope. Removing the motor controller will permanently disable the Cyberquad.

Radio Flyer is contacting all consumers directly, the commission said.

The toy company, which was founded in 1917, lists other Tesla-related toys on its website, including the Tesla Model S for Kids, which starts at about $600 and the Tesla My First Model Y, which goes for around $100.

Radio Flyer isn't Musk's only venture into the toy realm. Over the summer, toy maker Mattel MAT announced that it had inked a multiyear deal with Musk's SpaceX.

The company said a line of toys and collectibles will be released under Mattel's Matchbox brand next year.

Inspired by Tesla's Cybertruck

Introduced last December, the Cyberquad is designed to look like a mini version of the electric vehicle maker's much-heralded Cybertruck.

"Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat, and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars," the product description read.

The Cyberquad is powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and a top speed of 10 mph.

The CPSC tweeted the recall announcement, which prompted a fair bit of snark.

"Elon Musk bought Twitter to take down this tweet, specifically," one person said.

"Yeah, no surprise there," another person tweeted. "When are y'all gonna start recalling Teslas for driver safety violations? IE bricking on major freeways with no way to get the car out of park and into neutral for towing purposes or to move it to a shoulder lane."

"Now do the cars," another tweet read.

"That Elon Musk has gone too far," another commenter said.