October 26, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands
Earnings Recap: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands
Publish date:

Tesla Takes Heat From NTSB Chief Homendy Over Self-Driving

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy criticized Tesla for labeling its driver-assistance systems 'full self-driving.'
Author:

Electric vehicle darling Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report on Tuesday took some heat from National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy.

She criticized the company on CNBC for labeling its driver-assistance systems as “full self-driving.” The systems are under fire after vehicles with them were involved in several crashes over the past few years.

“It’s clear that if you’re marketing something as full self-driving, and it is not full self-driving, and people are misusing the vehicles and the technology, you have a design flaw and you have to prevent that misuse,” Homendy said.

“Part of that is how you talk about your technology. It is not full self-driving. ... It’s misleading.” The NTSB has three or four open investigations into Tesla fires and crashes, she said.

Tesla Gets $4.4 Billion Hertz Order for 100,000 Vehicles

TheStreet Recommends

The Palo Alto, Calif., company's stock recently traded around $1,035, up 1%. It has leaped 26% in the past eight days amid investors' enthusiasm about the company’s prospects.

Tesla wasn’t immediately available for comment.

It markets its driver-assistance platforms as Autopilot, Full Self-Driving and FSD Beta in the U.S., CNBC reports.

But its cars aren’t self-driving, and in owners’ manuals it cautions drivers to maintain their hands on the wheel and “be prepared to take over at any moment.”

Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein assigns Tesla a narrow moat, but puts fair value for the stock at only $680. 

“Much of the good news is already priced into the stock,” he wrote last week. “Tesla carries tremendous uncertainties. Electric vehicles could remain a niche segment.” 

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Stock Slips as Analysts Maintain Cautious Support

Otis Worldwide Lead
INVESTING

Otis Quadruples Estimate of Inflation Impact on Earnings

JetBlue Lead
INVESTING

JetBlue Stock Rises After Swing to Surprise Profit, Revenue Jump

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Pfizer, BioNTech Children's Vaccine Reviewed by FDA Advisory Group

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Dow, S&P Extend Record Push As Earnings Impress; GE, UPS, DraftKings Leap

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform
INVESTING

Coinbase Stock Slips; Citi Initiates at Buy, Sees Wider Product Line

general-electric (1)
MARKETS

General Electric Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Profit Outlook Boost

United Parcel Service Beats Street, Delivers Upbeat Outlook
EARNINGS

UPS Delivers Strong Third-Quarter Results and Lifts Guidance