Tesla Is Said to Be Subject of 30 Regulatory Inquiries Regarding Crashes

In 30 Tesla crashes since 2016, which caused 10 deaths, regulators say advanced driver assistance systems were in use, a media report says.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report reportedly is the subject of 30 investigations by U.S. auto regulators into crashes of its vehicles where advanced driver assistance systems were suspected to be in use.

The crashes, which occurred since 2016, caused 10 deaths, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, according to Reuters. The 30 inquires already have begun.

Tesla’s stock recently traded at $612.50, down 0.7% on a down day for the market. Tesla has slipped 12% over the past three months as investors mull the Palo Alto, Calif., company's valuation.

Of the 30 crashes, NHTSA has ruled out Tesla's autopilot function in three. Autopilot, which takes on some driving tasks, was in action in at least three fatal Tesla crashes since 2016, the National Transportation Safety Board has said, according to Reuters.

Last week, Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company’s first Model S Plaid, a high-end, ultra-speedy version of its sports sedan. He drove the car flat out along the company's test track and onto the event stage for his presentation in a livestreamed event.

The $123,000 model, which drew its name from the 1980s film comedy “Spaceballs,” does 0 to 60 miles per hour in under two seconds, according to Tesla’s specifications.

Also last week, TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer said Ford Motor (F) - Get Report will crush Tesla with the electric F-150 truck.

Earlier in the month, Musk pulled the plug on the higher-end version of the Model S Plaid. He said the Plaid+, with a claimed driving range of 520 miles, is now unnecessary as the Model S Plaid is "just so good."