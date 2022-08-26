Skip to main content
5 Stock Trading Tips for Beginners
5 Stock Trading Tips for Beginners

Tesla Stock: What the Chart Says After 3-for-1 Split

Now that Tesla stock has split 3 for 1, here's how to trade it.

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA)  continue to struggle with the $300 level, even after the stock recently split 3 for 1.

On Thursday, Tesla stock began trading for the first time since its split. That follows stock splits from other Big Tech names, like Alphabet  (GOOG)   (GOOGL)  and Amazon  (AMZN) .

Unlike Alphabet and Amazon, however, Tesla had already split its stock this decade: 5 for 1 in August 2020.

Alongside Ford  (F) , Tesla has been a strong performer lately. At the recent high, Tesla stock was up more than 50% from its low in May.

That’s even as the Musk-Twitter  (TWTR)  saga continues to press on and as drama around the potential sale builds.

Now that the stock has undergone the split, what do the charts look like from here?

Trading the Tesla Stock Split

Daily chart of Tesla stock.

Daily chart of Tesla stock.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

In July, Tesla stock underwent an impressive breakout over $250. The move helped kickstart an impressive rally to north of $300.

So far, Tesla shares have found resistance near the $315 area, just shy of the 61.8% retracement. That zone actually marks a short-term double top, while support is marked by rising uptrend support (blue line).

Essentially, Tesla stock has been consolidating its recent gains by trading in the $285 to $315 zone with rising support. From here, the key will be a break of the range — either losing support or breaking out over $315.

More specifically, the shares are still struggling with the $300 level and the 200-day moving average. If Tesla trades below these measures, it will put uptrend support back to the test.

A break of this measure puts the August low in play near $279. Around that mark, the stock's 10-week moving average also comes into play. It’s a break of this zone that becomes concerning for the bulls.

Specifically, it opens the door down to the 50-day moving average. Below that puts the $250 breakout zone back in play, along with the 61.8% retracement of the current rally (near $248).

On the upside, a move over $300 puts $315 resistance back in play. If Tesla stock breaks out over this area, it opens the door to the 78.6% retracement up near $346, then $350-plus.

Tesla plays a big role in the market. That's partly from its size, with a $910 billion market cap, and partly from a sentiment standpoint. Keep that in mind when trading this name. 

THUMB Recession vs. Inflation JS
MARKETS
^INDU^IN^COMPX

Fed Inflation Gauge Shows First Monthly Fall In More Than Two Years

By Martin Baccardax
Car Keys Again Lead KL 082522
INVESTING
ABNB

Renting Out Her Car Earned This Real Estate Agent an Additional $10K

By Veronika Bondarenko
Marvell Technology Group Lead
MARKETS
MRVLNVDA

Marvell Stock Slides On Softer Sales Forecast After Cloud Demand Drives Q2 Profit Beat

By Martin Baccardax
Gap Lead
MARKETS
GPSTGTWMT

Gap Stock Higher On Surprise Q2 Profit, But 2022 Outlook Scrapped

By Martin Baccardax
Pfizer BioNTech Moderna Lead
MARKETS
PFEMRNABNTX

Moderna Sues Pfizer, BioNtech For Covid Vaccine Patent Infringement

By Martin Baccardax
Dell to Go Private in $24.4 Billion Deal (Update2)
MARKETS
DELLINTC

Dell Stock Slumps As Muted PC Demand Forecast Offsets Solid Q2 Earnings

By Martin Baccardax
9th Gen iPad
PERSONAL FINANCE
AAPL

Apple’s Entry-Level iPad is Just $279 on Amazon

By Jacob Krol
Photo of a wind turbans in the countryside with text overlay that reads "How to Invest in Wind Power"
ETFs

How to Invest in Wind Power, a Major Clean Energy Source in the U.S.

By TheStreet Staff