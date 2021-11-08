Tesla Target Lifted to Wall Street High $1,400 at Jefferies

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report got a lift on Monday in the form of a price-target boost to a Wall Street high $1,400 from $950 from a Jefferies analyst, who sees big things in the electric-vehicle maker's future.

Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif., company at last check fell 5.2% to around $1,158.

Tesla shares were taking a beating Monday after Founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk indicated he could sell around 10% of his stake in the clean-energy carmaker.

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target while keeping a buy rating on the shares, according the Fly.

As self-funded growth sped up in the third quarter and amid unheard-of returns at a brand price point moving toward volume segments, Houchois said in a research note, Tesla looks more scaled up today than most original-equipment manufacturers and positioned to turn the legacy zero-sum-game into a negative one.

Musk has come under fire from some U.S. lawmakers over his ability to avoid capital-gains taxes despite the billions of value added to Tesla shares over the past five years.

Over the weekend he conducted a Twitter poll that asked his 62.7 million followers if he should sell some of his 170.5 million shares in order to create a tax liability.

Around 58% of the more than 3.5 million respondents in the poll voted "yes."

Tesla could face a $5 billion tax bill if, as he has indicated, he abides by the result of the weekend poll and sells around $21 billion of Tesla shares somewhere in the region of Friday's closing price of $1,222.09 each.

Last month, Piper Sandler analyst Alex Potter reiterated his overweight rating on Tesla and raised his price target to a then-Wall-Street high of $1,300 from $1,200.