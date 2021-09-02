Tesla Stock Edges Lower As Semiconductor Supply Woes Hit Shanghai Factory

Global chip shortages continue to test carmakers' production schedules, with reports suggesting Tesla faced four days of closures last month in Shanghai.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares moved lower Thursday, extending their declines into a second consecutive session, amid reports that its gigafactory in China faced closures linked to the global semiconductor shortage.

Bloomberg reported late Wednesday that the Shanghai production site was halted for around 4 days last month amid a backlog in chip supplies that largely affected the clean-energy carmaker's Model Y SUV.

The report followed a Tweet from founder and CEO Elon Musk that suggested the new Tesla Roadster, slated for release later this year, could be delayed until 2023.

Musk said last month that Tesla is "operating under extreme supply chain limitations regarding certain 'standard' automotive chips", and told investors in July that it could impact production rates over the second half of the year.

"The chip supply is fundamentally the governing factor on our output," Musk told investors on July 27, following the group's record second quarter earnings. "It is difficult for us to say how long this will last because [it's] out of our control essentially. It does seem like it's getting better, but it's hard to predict."

Tesla shares were marked 1% lower in pre-market trading Thursday to indicate an opening bell price of $727.30 each.

Tesla's second quarter delivers were up 122% from last year to a record 201,250, while net income on a GAAP basis came in $1.142 billion, the first billion-plus profit on record for the Palo Alto, California-based carmaker.

Group revenues, Tesla said, rose 98% from last year to a record $11.96 billion, firmly ahead of analysts' forecasts of an $11.3 billion tally. Gross automotive margins were 28.4%, Tesla said, 300 basis point higher than last year.