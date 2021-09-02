September 2, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Why Tesla Daily Is Watching Tesla in the Third and Fourth Quarters of 2021
Publish date:

Tesla Stock Edges Lower As Semiconductor Supply Woes Hit Shanghai Factory

Global chip shortages continue to test carmakers' production schedules, with reports suggesting Tesla faced four days of closures last month in Shanghai.
Author:

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares moved lower Thursday, extending their declines into a second consecutive session, amid reports that its gigafactory in China faced closures linked to the global semiconductor shortage. 

Bloomberg reported late Wednesday that the Shanghai production site was halted for around 4 days last month amid a backlog in chip supplies that largely affected the clean-energy carmaker's Model Y SUV. 

The report followed a Tweet from founder and CEO Elon Musk that suggested the new Tesla Roadster, slated for release later this year, could be delayed until 2023.

Musk said last month that Tesla is "operating under extreme supply chain limitations regarding certain 'standard' automotive chips", and told investors in July that it could impact production rates over the second half of the year. 

TheStreet Recommends

"The chip supply is fundamentally the governing factor on our output," Musk told investors on July 27, following the group's record second quarter earnings. "It is difficult for us to say how long this will last because [it's] out of our control essentially. It does seem like it's getting better, but it's hard to predict." 

Tesla shares were marked 1% lower in pre-market trading Thursday to indicate an opening bell price of $727.30 each.

Tesla's second quarter delivers were up 122% from last year to a record 201,250, while net income on a GAAP basis came in $1.142 billion, the first billion-plus profit on record for the Palo Alto, California-based carmaker.

Group revenues, Tesla said, rose 98% from last year to a record $11.96 billion, firmly ahead of analysts' forecasts of an $11.3 billion tally. Gross automotive margins were 28.4%, Tesla said, 300 basis point higher than last year. 

3 Ridiculously Simple Reasons American Eagle Is a Winner, Despite Stock Rout
INVESTING

American Eagle Stock Drops After Lower-Than-Expected Revenue

Job search by computer
INVESTING

Weekly Jobless Claims Hit Post-Pandemic As Emergency Benefits Set To Expire

Air Products' Spin Off Versum Materials Begins Trading on the NYSE
MARKETS

Dow Futures Edge Higher, With Jobs Report In Sight, As Bond Yields Ease

Baxter Shares Decline on Disclosure of Financial Misstatements, Sales Drop
INVESTING

Hillrom Stock Rises on Deal to Be Bought by Baxter

Chewy Pet Food Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Thursday - Chewy, Tesla, Hillrom, Okta

Nikola
INVESTING

Nikola Stock Leaps After Fuel-Cell Production Deal With Germany's Bosch

Frothy Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Apple Backs Down, Sacklers Back Out, New York Gets Soaked - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Five Below Retail Lead
EARNINGS

Five Below Stock Falls After Hours as Revenue Misses Estimates