Tesla Stock Ticks Up; Jefferies Lifts Target, Sees Sustained Demand

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report edged higher Friday after a Jefferies analyst raised his price target on the electric vehicle maker to $950 from $850.

Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif., company at last check were rising 0.4% to $821.90.

Analyst Philippe Houchois, who affirmed a buy rating on Tesla, boosted his price target after raising his estimates of earnings before interest and taxes 7% to 9% for 2022-2023, according to the Fly.

Following further analysis of third-quarter data and various sources of information on the soon-to-be launched Berlin facility, the analyst said that he saw a higher capacity ramp and sustained demand.

In addition, Houchois said sees little evidence of legacy automakers closing the gap as Tesla continues to challenge them "at multiple levels."

Tesla shares hit a seven-month high on Tuesday after the electric-car maker defied a sharp slowdown in China to record its best-ever September sales tally from the world's biggest car market.

The company sold 56,006 of its China-made vehicles in that market last month, data from the China Passenger Car Association indicated Tuesday. That's a 27% increase from August and the highest total since it opened its Shanghai gigafactory in 2019.

On Thursday Barclays analyst Brian Johnson raised his price target on Tesla to $300 from $230 and reiterated his underweight rating.

Johnson said that despite his "skepticism around Tesla's sky-high market cap" of $800 billion, he's "constructive" on the stock going into the third-quarter earnings release due to the combination of the delivery beat driving operating leverage and strong pricing.

Tesla was able to continue a healthy pace of production and deliveries despite the chip pressures most other major car makers felt, Johnson said in a research note.

As such, the analyst said Tesla would both fulfill demand while improving operating leverage, with further benefits from price increases in North America driving "healthy" gross margins.



Chief Executive Elon Musk said at the recent annual shareholder meeting that the company will move its headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who has an outperform rating and a price target of $1,000 on the shares, said on Monday that cutting the red ribbon on the Austin and Berlin locations would markedly expand Tesla's global capacity.

That's with the green tidal wave underway and EV demand set to clearly accelerate over the next 12 to 18 months.