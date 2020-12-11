TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Tesla Falls on Jefferies Downgrade Questioning EV Dominance

Jefferies downgraded Tesla, questioning its dominance in the EV market, but lifted its target price on the stock.
Author:
Publish date:

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report shares were falling on Friday after analysts at Jefferies downgraded the stock on concern that the company won't be as dominant in the electric-vehicle space as some assume. 

Jefferies analysts downgraded the stock to hold from buy while lifting its price target on the Palo Alto, Calif., company to $650 from $500.

"We don't believe Tesla can dominate autos given industry structure and politics, but multiple challenges to the auto business model (EVs, batteries, software, autonomy, design-to-manufacture and direct selling) ensure a durable competitive edge, with a 'messianic' brand reaching far beyond autos," Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said. 

Shares of Tesla at last check were down 2.6% to $610.91. 

While the firm is confident of the electric-vehicle space, with expectations of falling battery costs and increased adoption, Tesla is still playing in a field dominated by legacy companies like General Motors  (GM) - Get Report, which are also innovating. 

The biggest opening Tesla has is that legacy companies have failed to address the valuation gap: startup EVs and their high market capitalizations vs. legacy companies with relatively lower valuations. This could grant the newer companies an open runway to viability, according to Houchois. 

Tesla has a market capitalization of nearly $600 billion while GM is valued at about a tenth of that.

"Shares of Tesla and EV startups have built up the terminal value and access to capital [that original-equipment manufacturers] have been denied for years," the analyst wrote.

"With damage to multiples already done, this is bullish for [OEMs] willing and able to proactively address stranded assets. The industry may be changing for the better with less complexity, but low entry costs and lower thresholds for [battery electric vehicle] scale may slow consolidation."

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
STOCKS

10 Best Stocks of the Year That Missed the Cut: Pfizer and Nio

Lordstown Motors Lead
INVESTING

Lordstown Motors Climbs on Goldman Buy Initiation

Mylan Lead
INVESTING

Viatris Announces Plan to Close Factories, Cut Workers

Broadcom CEO Talks 4K TV, 5G Wi-Fi
INVESTING

Broadcom Quarterly Earnings Beat Spurs Raft of Analyst Upgrades

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Stimulus Talks Remain at a Stalemate

Ben & Jerry's Change the Whirled Lead
FOOD AND DRINK

Ben & Jerry’s Reveal New Ice Cream Honoring Colin Kaepernick

AMC Entertainment Looks to Reassure Investors It Does Not Rely on Wanda
INVESTING

AMC Warns on Liquidity As Pandemic Limits Movie Seats, Disney and Warner Brothers Focus on Online Releases

5. 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale
INVESTING

Ferrari CEO Camilleri Resigns Abruptly for 'Personal Reasons'